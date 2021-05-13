ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) recently visited a Livermore-based lab and received its 98% accurate rapid COVID-19 test, where he tested negative for the virus.
Livermore Superintendent Kelly Bowers and other school district officials also attended the event as Su Dwarakanath, Kaya17 Inc. CEO and founder, offered a presentation of the rapid test on May 6. The test offers results in 15 minutes.
Dwarakanath credits her test’s success to the vertical flow filter method. She further explained how schools and airports in particular will find the speed and accuracy of Kaya17’s creation a key component to reopening. She called on Swalwell to help her company secure grant funding to reduce the cost of each test and assist with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.
In turn, Swalwell said his office can follow up with the FDA to check on the progress of Kaya17’s application for Emergency Use Authorization.
“(Our office) can lend our support to Kaya 17 in its pursuit of any federal funding sources,” Swalwell said. “Rapid testing is critical to reopening our schools and our economy — vaccination is vital, but without real-time, highly accurate testing, we won't be able to gauge the safety of our travel, classrooms and workplaces."