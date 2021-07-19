Tri-Valley REACH, a nonprofit organization that provides services and housing opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, will holds its 30th anniversary fundraiser from 6-8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the McGrail Family Vineyards, 5600 Greenville Road in Livermore.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $100 and include McGrail Family Vineyards’ wine. pizza from Gigi’s Rolling Wood-Fired Kitchen, and a 30% discount on wine purchases.
For more information or to buy tickets, email pattyvanlooy@gmail.com or go to www.trivalleyreach.org.