The Real Estate Alliance of Livermore (REAL) and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District are sponsoring a “Brighter Days” fundraiser now through Thursday, Aug. 19, to support mental health resources and training.
In a news release, REAL noted that half of all mental disorders begin by age 14, and the need for mental health services among teens has “been amplified with the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Our fundraising efforts will ensure that current mental health resources and training programs will continue and have expanded reach to additional school sites,” according to REAL, which raised $25,000 in a similar effort last year.
For more information, go to the REAL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LivermoreREAL. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/brighterdays2021.