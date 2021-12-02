The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is accepting public input throughout December as its members draw new boundary lines for U.S. Congress, state Senate and Assembly, and state Board of Equalization districts to reflect population changes in the 2020 census.
Meetings began Monday and will continue almost daily. The schedule, agendas and phone numbers are available at https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings. Most meetings are held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with some exceptions, and are carried online at that web address.
The public also can submit comments online through the commission’s website at www.wedrawthelinesca.org/contact.
The commission, an independent panel of five Democrats, five Republicans and four people unaffiliated with a party, released preliminary maps in November and is continuing to fine tune district lines with public feedback.
Final boundaries are set to be completed before the month ends.
Redistricting in Alameda County
For the county's supervisorial districts, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will hear public comment tonight, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The first reading is set for Dec. 7, at noon, followed by a second reading, Dec. 14, at noon.
For more information, visit redistricting2021.acgov.org.