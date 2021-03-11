Sabrina Landreth, former Oakland city administrator, has been named general manager for the East Bay Regional Park District.
“Our board is thrilled to have Sabrina join our organization,” said Dee Rosario, president of the park district’s board of directors. “She has all the right elements of urban public sector leadership experience and especially understands the diversity of the East Bay communities we serve.”
Landreth is a fifth generation East Bay native who earned a master’s degree in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley.
She was Emeryville city manager before going to work for Oakland, where she served as deputy city administrator, budget director, and legislative analyst to the city’s Finance Committee. She was named Oakland city administrator in 2015, resigning in 2020.
Landreth succeeds Robert Doyle, who retired as general manager after a 47-year career with the park district.
The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, with 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.