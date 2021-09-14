Alameda County – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is announcing the availability of $10 million to fund equipment replacement and supportive infrastructure projects for the Proposition 1B Goods Movement Program.
Funds will be used to assist owners of diesel-fueled equipment that moves freight in California’s major trade corridors. Applications are due by October 28, 2021.
“Freight movement is a major source of harmful air pollution in the Bay Area and in particular for communities disproportionately impacted by air pollution near the region’s trade corridors,” said Jack Broadbent, the district's executive officer. “Investing in cleaner equipment in this sector will enable us to both reduce air pollution in communities that need our help most and support the region’s vibrant economy.”
Eligible equipment for this program includes trucks with manufacturer gross vehicle weight rating 16,001 pounds and greater; cargo-handling equipment such as forklifts, yard trucks and rubber-tired gantry cranes; transport refrigeration units and insulated cold-storage trailers at grocery retail stores; berth electrification and emissions capture and control equipment at ports; and freight locomotives.
The program also funds a variety of hydrogen fueling, battery-charging and electric plug-in infrastructure projects to support owners of freight movement equipment to transition to zero or near-zero-emissions. Potential applicants interested in truck stop electrification should contact Sara Lanning at slanning@baaqmd.gov
Proposition 1B was approved by California voters in 2006 and authorizes state general obligation bonds for specified purposes including high-priority transportation corridor improvements and state-local partnership transportation projects. The Goods Movement Program is a partnership between the California Air Resources Board and local agencies, air districts and seaports to quickly reduce air pollution emissions and health risk from freight movement along California's trade corridors.
Air District staff are available to answer questions about the application process and grant requirements. Potential applicants interested in truck stop electrification should contact Sara Lanning at slanning@baaqmd. For more information about this program or to start an application online, visit the website at www.baaqmd.gov/goods.