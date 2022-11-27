With Foothill’s loss to San Ramon Valley on Nov. 19, high school football in the Tri-Valley has officially ended. Through the ups and downs there were many highs that each school can hang their hat on.
Granada High School struggled in its first season under new head coach Marc Moses, but somehow snuck into the playoffs with a 4-7 record. A strong win over Dublin High catapulted the Matadors into playoff contention as they finished the year with a .500 league record to qualify them for the North Coast Section Division II Playoffs.
Though they lost in a blowout to Campolindo High School in the first round of the playoffs, the Matadors have a bright future as they will be bringing back several members of this team next season.
Dublin High School got off to a good start to the season and finished the year 6-4. They went on a two game winning streak to end the season, but their loss to Granada hurt them when trying to get a bid for a playoff spot.
The Gaels had notable wins over Livermore and American High Schools.
Livermore High had one of their best seasons to date under head coach John Wade. The Cowboys finished 8-3 and went on a six game winning streak to start the year.
The Cowboys fell in the playoffs to Rancho Cotate, but had memorable performances from players on the team. Senior Tyler Trudeau passed for 2,172 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year.
It was a down year for Amador Valley. After starting off the year 4-1, the Dons could only muster up one win after their initial start and went 1-4 to end the year.
The Dons ended the year on a high note, defeating California High School 16-6 on Nov. 4. The team will be returning key pieces on their defense and will look to bounce back next season.
The Falcons of Foothill High had the most success of any team in the Tri-Valley, They ended the year 7-5 and made it to the NCS semi-final game where they lost to San Ramon Valley.
They will return key players Chris Lawson and Sameer Lattier who have been key pieces in the Falcons’ offense in the last two seasons.
As football season ends, high school sports will get ready to shift into the winter season.