With Foothill’s loss to San Ramon Valley on Nov. 19, high school football in the Tri-Valley has officially ended. Through the ups and downs there were many highs that each school can hang their hat on.

Granada High School struggled in its first season under new head coach Marc Moses, but somehow snuck into the playoffs with a 4-7 record. A strong win over Dublin High catapulted the Matadors into playoff contention as they finished the year with a .500 league record to qualify them for the North Coast Section Division II Playoffs.