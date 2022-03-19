Tasked with helping to write the document that will guide Livermore's growth over the next three decades, the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) last week began discussing eight locations in the city to potentially rezone in order to meet the community’s growing needs.
In the infancy of a process that won't be completed for two years, the 19-member GPAC panel spent four hours on March 9 learning about and discussing "land-use issues" for future housing, commercial and industrial development, and whether some locations in the expiring 2004 General Plan should be changed..
The committee — a panel of individuals who live and/or work in Livermore — made no major decisions and adjourned the meeting at 11 p.m., having discussed four areas of the city to consider. A special meeting to address another four sites was to be scheduled.
Joanna Jansen, a consultant with PlaceWorks, a firm that helps cities write general plans, told the group that most of the 2004 General Plan land-use designations that are set to expire in 2025 will likely remain the same “but we do think there’s some parts of Livermore where this is an appropriate opportunity to consider whether some of those designations might change.”
“The reason for doing this land-use alternatives process is to take a look at the land use map overall and think about where designations might need to change to encourage different types of growth or preservation,” Jansen said.
Through public outreach, residents’ input and committee members’ suggestions, PlaceWorks identified nine areas to discuss:
First Street from the overpass to Trevarno Road: 26 acres currently used for auto services, motels and residential townhomes;
Pacific Avenue at Livermore Avenue: 7.7 acres with an existing shopping center and parking;
Las Positas Court: 16 acres with office buildings;
Second and Third streets downtown: 25 acres of mid-size parcels with a variety of uses from offices to restaurants;
Greenville Road at I-580: An area with commercial and industrial uses as well as vacant parcels;
Southfront-Vasco public development area: 730 acres with predominantly light industrial use;
Laughlin Road: 276 acres of primarily vacant undeveloped parcels;
East Avenue and South Vasco Road: 54 acres of mostly light and industrial use that has been transitioning to winery and brewery businesses
In opening discussions, panel members appeared to favor keeping First Street designated for commercial services, but improving the streetscape to beautify the area; and continuing to utilize the Pacific Avenue at Livermore Avenue area as a mixed-use low density neighborhood, again with revitalization to improve the city’s “gateway.”
“I think this would be a really good spot for a wine country welcome center,” committee member Krista Alexy said. “It is a gateway to downtown.”
Panel members appeared more open to changing the Las Positas Court business park area to some other use. Committee member Tracy Kronzak suggested it was worth studying because the location is within bicycling distance to the Valley Link station at Isabel Avenue and close to downtown.
The panel did not appear to want to alter the land-use designations for Second and Third streets downtown, but rather look into possible improvements for Carnegie Park.
Committee Member Alan Burnham raised the topic of potential zoning changes downtown to address concerns about four-story buildings. .
"The reason I bring that up is you've probably noticed there's some controversy about four-story buildings downtown,” Burnham said. “I just want to make sure that the downtown specific plan is consistent with the feedback that people or the community has given toward that. And if it's not, then maybe a change is warranted. And maybe it's not. I'm not expressing any opinion about that. But I just want to make sure that somehow we're not going to have a continuing war, for lack of a better word, over downtown development and people feeling like it's destroying the downtown character.”
Paul Spence, Livermore community development director, explained that four-story buildings are permitted in a limited area, between First Street and Railroad Avenue, and between L and Maple streets. He noted that council action is required in most places to gain four-story project approval. John Marchand, committee member and former mayor, cautioned Burnham not to react to what he called “manufactured controversies,” noting that those complaining of building height only took issue with certain projects.
Following the request of a committee chair, a public comment from David Marco was later read aloud by the city clerk during the meeting. Marco called for a reconsideration of developing high rises on South L Street between Railroad Avenue and First Street.
“From the retail shops on First and Second streets to the homes further south, the planned housing towers would loom over them and make the area unfriendly and imposing,” Marco wrote. “Just as important, the infrastructure in that part of the city would be terribly jammed with the traffic of the tower residents. This is totally independent of the price of the housing. It's simply too many people in too small a space. It would ruin a real treasure in this area.”
California law requires cities to create general plans for long-range policies to deal with population and economic growth, noise, land use, open space conservation, climate change, access to health care, infrastructure, traffic and other issues.
The process to update the 2004 plan began last summer when the city council hired PlaceWorks as its consultant and appointed community members to serve on the advisory committee.
As cities write their documents, they also must include plans to meet state requirements for market rate and affordable housing. The Association of Bay Area Governments recently calculated that Livermore needs to approve the development of 4,570 homes from 2023-2031 to meet its share. PlaceWorks estimated that the community needs an estimated 5,100 to 5,200 homes from 2031 to 2039, and another 5,900 to 6,000 residences from 2039-2047. To meet housing mandates, the city is required to zone for a required number of affordable housing units but not necessarily to secure development agreements.
According to PlaceWorks’ documents, Livermore’s population grew from 81,975 in 2011 to 91,216 in 2021. Jobs in the city, meanwhile, grew from 40,581 in 2011 to 53,338 in 2018, the most recent year available, Jansen said.