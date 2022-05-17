The Tri-Valley Transportation Council (TVTC) has approved the inclusion of $25.8 million for the Valley Link commuter rail project in its most recent Strategic Expenditure Plan.
The updated long-term expenditure plan, which TVTC approved on April 18, includes funding for 22 projects over the next seven to 10 years, including Valley Link. The TVTC also approved an updated Tri-Valley Transportation Development Fee (TVTDF), which the transportation authority collects on new residential and commercial construction.
Development fee revenues provide for about 10% of the total projected cost of each TVTC project and serve as seed money to leverage other state and federal funds. California law requires the fees to be adjusted annually to reflect changes in construction costs.
TVTC is a joint powers authority formed by Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville and Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Valley Link is a proposed 42-mile commuter rail line linking the BART rapid transportation system in the Bay Area and the ACE commuter service in northern San Joaquin County.