REGIONAL — The Alameda County Resource Conservation District (ACRCD) and several partners will soon begin work on a multi-year project to build three wildlife crossings for East Bay freeways.
Starting October 1, a $7,094,000 grant from the State Wildlife Conservation Board will support the first, 3-year phase of the project, which includes choosing crossing sites as well as planning and engineering the crossing structures themselves.
The entire effort, including building the crossings, may take as long as 10 years, according to Katherine Boxer, ACRCD chief executive officer.
Mountain lions, elk, deer, bobcats and smaller mammals like badgers are expected to make use of the crossings, according to previous studies.
The studies, conducted by CalTrans, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, UC Davis and others, suggest four possible crossing areas: I-580 has two, on the Dublin grade and in the Altamont region, with one each on I-680 near Fremont and State Route 84 near Sunol.
Final site decisions won’t be made until topographic and geologic studies are completed, according to an email from Boxer.
“Soils make a difference!” she wrote.
In an interview, Boxer said that the purpose of the crossings is to restore some of the ability of East Bay wildlife to move freely across the East Bay Hills and the Diablo mountain range.
For countless millennia, before high speed roadways created deadly barriers, wildlife movement was part of the natural landscape.
The barriers have both near and long term consequences for wildlife, Boxer said.
Roadkill is the most obvious. Vehicle collisions can kill an individual animal but sometimes destroy an entire family when the dead animal is a mother with cubs.
In the longer term, blocking animal movement leads to isolated population clusters, limited gene pools and declining wildlife health, she said.
Boxer’s personal interest in wildlife goes back to her undergraduate studies at UC Santa Cruz in the 1970s. At one point she studied in Europe under famed British naturalist and conservationist Gerald Durrell.
Today, she would love to see freer wildlife movement not only in the East Bay, but also on a far greater scale that she calls “connectivity”: unobstructed pathways allowing animals to wander naturally throughout the state and beyond.
As for the freeway crossing effort, she is excited by and grateful for the Wildlife Conservation Board’s grant.
She thanked Prof. Fraser Shilling of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center for his past help, and expressed gratitude to the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee for supporting earlier animal movement studies along I-580.
Other partners in the project include CalTrans, Mark Thomas Engineering and Dudek Consulting.