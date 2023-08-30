Wildlife Corridor largelandscapes.org.jpg

A wildlife corridor, habitat corridor, or green corridor is an area of habitat connecting wildlife populations separated by human activities or structures such as roads, development, or logging.  

 Photo courtesy of The Center for Large Landscape Conservation

REGIONAL — The Alameda County Resource Conservation District (ACRCD) and several partners will soon begin work on a multi-year project to build three wildlife crossings for East Bay freeways.

Starting October 1, a $7,094,000 grant from the State Wildlife Conservation Board will support the first, 3-year phase of the project, which includes choosing crossing sites as well as planning and engineering the crossing structures themselves.