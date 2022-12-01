Alameda County – Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) officials announced recently that its commuter trains that run from San Jose to Stockton are now running entirely on renewable diesel fuel.
The action taken by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), which operates the service, is part of the agency’s Climate Action Plan and a key move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 99%.
Unlike diesel, which is a petroleum-based fossil fuel, renewable diesel is derived from sustainable feedstock, such as cooking oil and inedible corn oil. It does not contain petroleum.
According to a SJRRC statement, ACE became the first Northern California commuter rail service to switch to 100% renewable diesel operations.
“Our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions has taken a large step forward,” Brian Schmidt, SJRRC’s director of equipment services, said in a statement. “Our fuel partner, Valley Pacific (Petroleum Services), has been a key partner in this transition.”
ACE’s fleet of locomotives use about 51,000 gallons of fuel every month shuttling some 8,300 passengers each weekday back and forth between cities in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties. Along the 86-mile route, trains make 10 stops, including in Livermore and Pleasanton.
Valley Pacific’s fuel is designated as R100, which means it is 100% renewable diesel.
“Our customers have found that, compared to petroleum-based diesel, renewable diesel works better in their engines, produces less ash, and they’re happy it improves air quality and lowers their carbon footprint,” Nathan Crum, Valley Pacific’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The change in fuel from regular diesel continues SJRRC’s effort begun in 2017 to meet climate change challenges by replacing its Tier O locomotives with Tier IV Siemens Charger Locomotives which allow trains to be longer.
Following a series of tests and discussions, the engine manufacturer, Cummin, approved 100% renewable diesel for their locomotives and determined the new fuel posed no harm to the engines or their components, the statement said.
While the transition to renewable diesel is a step toward reducing carbon emissions, “100% renewable energy” does not necessarily mean “100% carbon-free energy,” explained a report from Stanford University. To reach net zero emissions, SJRRC is launching a research and development project to explore the use of zero-emission locomotives.
The tests will look for a propulsion method that can handle the grades in the Altamont Pass.
SJRRC’s climate plan also includes converting its shuttle bus services to electric vehicles and installing on-site solar programs for stations. In addition, the agency is working toward switching the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority’s trains and Thruway Buses to renewable diesel, the agency said.
The SJRRC’s move to renewable diesel is the latest effort to make travel through the Altamont Pass greener. Authorities behind the proposed Valley Link rail project to connect the Tri-Valley to San Joaquin County recently purchased 200 acres in Tracy to build a facility to produce green hydrogen to run its trains.
The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority is attempting to become the first passenger rail system in California to run on self-produced, green hydrogen. If funded, the Valley Link train would begin construction in 2025. Its initial phase would run 26 miles from the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station through Livermore’s Isabel and South Front Road stations to Mountain House. Transportation planners hope to stay on track to eventually operate the line to the North Lathrop Altamont Corridor, 42 miles from Dublin.