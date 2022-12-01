ACE Train 6-20-08 018

Alameda County – Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) officials announced recently that its commuter trains that run from San Jose to Stockton are now running entirely on renewable diesel fuel.

The action taken by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), which operates the service, is part of the agency’s Climate Action Plan and a key move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 99%.