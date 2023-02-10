On Feb. 15, Dr. Pamela Morris-Perez of New York University will offer a free webinar, “Adolescent Suicide Prevention 101: Bringing the Science to Families, Teachers and Pediatricians,” presented by the Alan Hu Foundation.
“Suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts are far more common than many realize and are likely to be exacerbated in the wake of COVID-19,” said Morris-Perez. “The prevailing suicide prevention paradigm entails identification and treatment within the formal mental health system, largely disconnected from the places and people where adolescents spend most of their time.”