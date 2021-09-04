The Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) decided on Tuesday this week to form a subcommittee to examine the issues that rural landowners will face under the county ordinance that’s being created pursuant to state law regarding green waste.
Senate Bill 1383 — The Short-Lived Climate Pollutants Reduction Act — centers around how to dispose properly of green waste. AAC’s Karl Wente will chair the subcommittee.
Also during the meeting, two controversial issues affecting the eastern part of Alameda County were discussed, with no action taken on either matter.
The AAC board members discussed updates on how a possible ballot measure to regulate the size of equestrian arenas and policies for solar panels could be written for approval by the Board of Supervisors.
On equestrian arenas, Liz McElligott, the county's assistant planner, told the panel the proposed ballot measure based on a Friends of Livermore recommendation was making its way through presentations at Citizens Advisory Councils in Sunol, Fairview and Castro Valley for public input before a report will be made to the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors would then decide whether the finalized measure would be placed on the November 2022 ballot.
The advisory panel in June, following suggestions from the community organization, suggested a ballot measure that would allow horse arenas to be as large as 60,000-square-feet, with agricultural buildings allowed to be up to 2.5% of a farm.
The issue involves a continuing controversy over the sizes of nonresidential buildings on farmlands in the unincorporated area near Livermore. For many, the goal is to comply with Measure D, passed by voters in 2000 to preserve the area's open space and scenic beauty.
During the discussion, Board Member Dick Schneider explained to the panel that the committee might want to come up with alternative arena sizes for consultants to consider, should the proposed measure reach the point of requiring environmental assessment.
On the issue of solar policies, Albert Lopez, the county's planning director, told the committee that proposals sent to the board's Transportation and Planning Committee in June had been repeatedly bumped from meeting agendas, but was up for discussion again on Sept. 13.
He said he hoped Supervisors David Haubert and Nate Miley, who serve on the committee, would provide the AAC's solar subcommittee with a vetting of what they liked and what more they want.
The AAC has worked for months to develop policies for where large solar panel farms — such as the approved Aramis site in North Livermore along Cayetano Creek — can be built. The members have engaged in several discussions at meetings on the policy that would govern agrivoltaics, which combines solar farms with agriculture.
Committee member Larry Gosselin is a proponent of agrivoltaics, while others on the panel are not.
Resident Jean King said a public workshop would be a good way to present solar proposals, instead of in snippets at AAC meetings. She said residents should see proposed maps where solar farms would be allowed, and discuss where solar panels could be constructed, such as at industrial sites.
She also suggested a better explanation of agrivoltaics at a public forum.
"Maybe what we need to do is get everything together," King said. "I think it needs to be studied a bit more."