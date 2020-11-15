The County of Alameda announces the Alameda County Arts Relief Grant Program to assist nonprofit arts and cultural organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program is managed by the Office of the Alameda County Arts Commission, under the leadership of Alameda County Auditor-Controller Melissa Wilk and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
Through this CARES Act-funded grant program, it is anticipated that up to $900,000 will be granted to support the survival and sustainability of arts and cultural nonprofits throughout the county, with additional support provided to organizations located in the county’s unincorporated areas. The arts in Alameda County and nationally have been particularly hard hit, as arts and cultural venues were among the first to close and are among the last designated for reopening. The county recognizes that the arts and cultural organizations are an essential part of our community and an instrumental aspect of our economic recovery.
The Arts Relief Grant Program will award grants between $5,000 and $25,000 to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations. Award amounts will be based on the organization’s budget size and demonstrated need. Grants will be awarded to qualifying organizations providing arts programs and services in the areas of visual art, dance, theater, music, literature, poetry, cultural traditions, and other related forms of arts, culture and creativity. This grant program is intended to provide support for expenses and income loss from business interruption due to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, to December 30, 2020. This is a granting program and therefore repayment of the funds will not be required.
The program guidelines, including all eligibility and application requirements, and a link to the online application can be found on the Arts Commission website at www.acgov.org/arts (click on “Programs”). Applications will be accepted online beginning Friday, Oct. 30, and ending on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. For all questions or assistance with the application, contact the Alameda County Arts Commission Director Rachel Osajima via email at rachel.osajima@acgov.org.