Alameda County — As the Alameda County Board of Supervisors considers how to redraw supervisorial districts this year, both elected officials and constituents alike have called for the public to offer input during hearings set from September through December.
The process — called redistricting — occurs every 10 years alongside the completion of the U.S. Census data. Alameda County expects to receive this data by Sept. 23 and complete its redistricting by Dec. 15.
“I am committed to an open, transparent and fair process for redistricting that fully complies with state law as best as possible,” Alameda County District 1 Supervisor David Haubert said. “The county has laid out a plan for numerous public meetings; we have a plan to make all data available and even provide a tool so that anyone can draft their own solutions and maps.”
Retired mathematician Joseph Grcar, who once worked for government labs in Livermore and Berkeley, said the community’s voice will be critical in this process. According to Grcar, the current lines have created gerrymandered districts; the supervisors will need to do more than make subtle adjustments in order to comply with California Elections Code laws. He said he approaches research like a scientist. When exploring the topic of redistricting, he produced an 18-page white paper, which he shared with the county supervisors.
“I think the major finding of my white paper is that there really are some communities that are disadvantaged by the current district lines,” Grcar said. “Just looking at it from an altruistic standpoint, I’d say that the Hispanic communities in Oakland and then down to the Hayward area — the fact that those are cut up is really a travesty.”
Grcar noted that districts should be contiguous, and communities of interest and cities should not be divided. A “community of interest” is a population that shares common social or economic interests that should be included within a single supervisorial district for purposes of fair representation. According to the Elections Code, “Supervisorial districts shall be geographically contiguous. Areas that meet only at the points of adjoining corners are not contiguous.” At present, the southern appendage of District 5 connects to the remainder of the district at the corner of Park Boulevard and Trestle Glenn Road in Oakland. To review the current supervisorial map, visit https://bit.ly/3BtWXWZ.
The Elections Code further states, “The geographic integrity of any local neighborhood or local community of interest shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division. Communities of interest do not include relationships with political parties, incumbents, or political candidates.”
“Among the greatest injustices of the current supervisor districts are the division of the two, main areas of Hispanic populations in the county,” wrote Grcar in the white paper that highlighted a large Hispanic population divided into Districts 3 and 4.
This division, he pointed out, extends to the Tri-Valley, covered by Districts 1 and 4.
“For the east county, a lot of people will say, ‘Well, it’s a good thing that Pleasanton is in another district, because that means we have two supervisors representing us.’ But that’s not the way it works,” Grcar said.
In addition to poor representation, Grcar said that dividing a district requires two separate staffs and two supervisors to coordinate on a single issue typically handled by one supervisor and one staff.
“That is a real awful way to run a government,” he added. “Normally, the supervisors have complete control over county government within their own districts. And the fact that the Tri-Valley is haphazardly cut in two really works to the disadvantage of the Tri-Valley.”
Haubert said that while he didn’t disagree with Grcar’s white paper, it isn’t true that splitting cities is prohibited.
“Oakland, for example, must be split, because its population is larger than any one district can be,” Haubert said.
In Pleasanton, Councilmember Valerie Arkin — a member of the Alameda County Coalition for Fair Redistricting — said it’s important that the county process is fair and transparent.
"Drawing maps that prioritize communities and their people is what we are advocating for,” Arkin explained.
According to Arkin, some of the points the Coalition is advancing are: 1) The process should be accessible and equitable to all residents 2) Translation services should be available in applicable languages regarding information/hearings/workshops, etc. 3) A ‘wide net’ should be cast for public outreach. There needs to be a broad and diverse range of people and groups that have input into the redrawing of the lines 4) There should be at least four public hearings with flexible options (nights, weekends) to allow for greater input 5) Advance notice of hearings and workshops and recordings should be made and available 6) Public feedback can be submitted electronically or in writing.
Arkin concluded, “The bottom line is that all voices should be well-represented as we proceed with the drawing of the maps.”
Livermore Councilmember Bob Carling said that when his city went through the redistricting process in previous years, officials had to look closely for natural boundaries, all while maintaining roughly an equal number of people in each district.
“I agree that the public needs to have their voices heard,” Carling said.
In Dublin, Councilmember Sherry Hu said she believes that restricting is necessary because the population that each county supervisor represents has grown over 10% over the past decade, with unbalanced among different districts.
“In addition, redistricting can improve the current situation regarding contiguous geography, connected community, and easily identifiable boundaries,” Hu said. “According to my understanding, the current districting process has been planned well, and it includes many efforts to engage public comments, intending to complete the draft at the end of the year. I am looking forward to seeing the updated and improved district map.”
For complete meeting details, visit https://redistricting2021.acgov.org/meetings.
Haubert concluded, “I look forward to hearing all the public input and also (from) my colleagues before drawing any conclusions.”