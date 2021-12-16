Alameda County — The Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 9 against imposing a 45-day moratorium on any new large scale solar projects in rural Alameda County while they work to create policies to regulate their construction.
Despite raising the idea of a moratorium in September, Supervisor Nate Miley joined his colleagues David Haubert, Dave Brown and Richard Valle in voting down the measure. Supervisor Keith Carson did not attend the meeting.
“To have a moratorium, there’s got to be an imminent and or immediate threat to the public,” Miley said. “In trying to weigh all this, I just don’t see at the moment a current and immediate threat to the public health, safety and welfare. Even if I were to support the moratorium, it appears as though there's not going to be sufficient votes to support it anyway because there needs to be a four-fifths vote.”
Instead, in conjunction with its vote, the board directed staff to complete solar policies for them to review by the end of March, something City Planner Albert Lopez said is on course with meetings set with solar industry representatives and the general public at town halls sometime early next year.
Miley floated the idea of a moratorium in mid-September and October, weeks after the board’s Agriculture Advisory Committee submitted 40 pages of proposed solar policies to be considered. During Transportation and Planning subcommittee meetings in September, October and November, Miley and Haubert never talked about any of the policies contained in the document. Miley suggested a moratorium, despite a county attorney advising it would be extremely difficult to impose because of the requirement for a public threat and the four-fifths vote.
The two supervisors said a discussion of a moratorium should be heard by the entire panel.
In the proposed ordinance ultimately rejected on Dec. 9, county staff identified the “current and immediate threat” as issuing permits for solar facility construction that “may result in the development of facilities that conflict with amendments to the county’s land use regulations that are under review.” A moratorium, the ordinance said, would give the county time to introduce, review and adopt revised county land use regulations.
Supervisors and numerous county residents have called for written policies for large-scale solar developments following the county’s approval in April of the 410-acre Aramis solar energy farm project. Opponents believe the Aramis project will have a detrimental effect on open space, scenic beauty and wildlife and plants.
During public meetings, environmentalists have found themselves at odds over a moratorium, some saying they support solar power and renewable energy, but not at the expense of biodiversity until there are policies in place to protect it. Others against a moratorium said the county should waste no more time in the battle over climate change.
Of the 30 people who called into the Dec. 9 meeting to voice their opinions, 18 opposed a moratorium while 10 supported one. Two didn’t take a clear position.
Several union representatives were among those opposing a moratorium, saying the construction of solar farms would work to replace fossil fuel consumption while creating jobs.
“We think it would be a tremendous mistake to actually send a signal to the coal industry that the county wasn’t four-square behind these kinds of proposals,” said Tim Frank, a representative of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County. “The principal threat to public health in the long run is from climate change itself, which is a threat both here and around the world.”
Melissa Yu, who spoke for the Sierra Club, agreed that a moratorium would send the wrong message.
“We are in a climate crisis and supporting a moratorium would only impede progress and slow the deployment of renewable energy,” Yu said.
On the other side, Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski said the moratorium was being misinterpreted.
“This is not meant to stop the process of getting solar projects. It’s not to stop any applications to possibly at some point be considered,” Lewandowski said. “This is just to give the staff the time to be able to come up with a good policy … Give them the time to do it right.”
In a letter to the board, the community group Friends of Livermore said it supported a short-term moratorium that would “allow the time necessary to implement a thoroughly vetted policy.”
“By taking this step, the county will be able to avoid unnecessary delays and protect the county from the consequences of proposed projects that get into the development pipeline with significant and unintended impacts to public health, safety and the general welfare,” the letter stated.
The Friends of Livermore cited the Aramis project, saying community members, landowners and environmental groups raised concerns about its impact on groundwater basins that provide drinking water, the loss or degradation of agricultural and biological resources, and the risk of fires from battery storage and overhead utility lines.
In voting against the moratorium, Valle said the “environment should be the top priority for all of us.”
“What’s happening to our planet, what’s happening to people’s health, the disparities that we’re seeing throughout the world and in particular through Alameda County and our most vulnerable neighborhoods, it’s an indication that we have to take definitive action to change the current system,” Valle added. “This is definitive action. We’re taking a stand that solar power, wind power, all of these things, are more important than petroleum-based power.”
In other action, the board heard progress on a potential Nov. 1, 2022 ballot measure that will ask voters to decide whether to allow for equestrian arenas to be as large as 60,000-square-feet on agricultural land. The measure, which would increase the formula for deciding the size of the arena based on the land’s acreage, is required to amend Measure D, a 2000 voter-approved initiative that protects agricultural land.
County planner Liz McElligott told the panel the measure will undergo several months of environmental analysis and be ready for the panel to approve by August to be on the November 2022 ballot.