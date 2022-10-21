LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Oct. 13 voted to delay hearing of a Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal to overturn the East County Board of Zoning Adjustment’s approval of a solar farm near the San Joaquin County border.
The postponement, requested by FOL representatives, will enable county staffers to provide the grassroots organization with documents and emails the group requested in late September. FOL believes the several hundred pages of documents might be pertinent to its case to prevent Soltage LLC from placing 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres of open space near Grant Line Road and Great Valley Parkway FOL members are opposed because they believe an approval by the supervisors of the development is not a permitted use.
The 4-0 vote, with Board President Keith Carson absent, shifted the hearing to Nov. 10, a date FOL members and the supervisors suggested was enough time to review the material — all emails between county planning staff members and Soltage officials.
The supervisors could have rejected the delay and gone forward with the hearing, but agreed to the continuance, encouraging county staff to fulfill FOL’s Public Records Act (PRA) request by Oct. 24 to give members time to review the documents.
“This is a public process,” Supervisor Richard Valle said. “I do not see that going to Nov. 10 is a delaying tactic. It allows the public plenty of time to look at the information, to consider it and then come back with their questions.”
FOL filed an appeal to the Board of Supervisors in September after the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (EBZA )approved Soltage’s proposal for the Grant Line Solar 1 Project. The solar farm to be located on private property would generate two megawatts of solar power that could power some 530 homes.
The supervisors hear appeals of EBZA decisions and make final rulings.
FOL contends the project is not a permitted use under the applicable land use designations and violates provisions of Measure D, a voter approved initiative in 2000 to protect open space and agriculture. FOL argues the project is not replacement infrastructure and is not new infrastructure needed to serve growth allowed by Measure D.
In addition, the group contends efforts to prevent damage to the habitat are inadequate, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife requested but did not receive a chance to weigh in, the project is not a permitted use in the applicable zoning district, and the generated power will go to locations outside of Alameda County.
County officials disagree. In a memo to supervisors, Sandra Rivera, interim director of the county’s Community Development Agency, said the county Planning Department and EBZA concluded the project meets applicable zoning rules, Measure D provisions and requirements in the East County Area Plan (ECAP). Rivera added that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) analysis for this project was adequate and a conditional use permit authorized for Soltage to operate was appropriate.
During about 30 minutes of public comment, eight callers said they were in favor of delaying the hearing. Seven callers, including Lori Bilella, Soltage’s vice president of business development, urged the supervisors to reject the continuance.
Bilella called the FOL appeal and request for a postponement a dangerous and deliberate delay tactic. Bilella said “we have seven years to meaningfully cut greenhouse gas emissions and draw down carbon in our atmosphere to avoid the devastating impacts of climate change.”
“There is no time for us to delay,” Bilella said. “We need to be deploying as many solar energy projects in Alameda County as quickly as possible to meet our climate targets to stop climate change.”
Bilella said she understood how some residents want to look out their windows and see the “untouched, beautiful landscape” that existed when they purchased their homes, but “we are nearly out of time.”
“We need to install solar now,” Bilella said. “The look and use of the land may change in the near term, but it is an investment in preserving these lands for the future.”
Bilella added that Alameda County will never meet its targets to combat climate change with delays.
“We need to be bold and need to work together to deny this appeal and approve this project,” she said. “The future of our county depends on it.”
The landowner, Mani Sandhu, also opposed the hearing’s postponement. Sandhu said drought, heat waves and a lack of water are threatening the area. Power is expensive, he said, and he decided it would be a great opportunity to use his land for a solar farm that would help the community. Sandhu encouraged the supervisors to approve the project.
“I think it’s a great thing and not to pander to these delay tactics,” Sandhu said.
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, encouraged the board to grant the continuance. He said he received a packet of emails Oct. 12 and it took him three hours to go through 235 pages of materials.
“I think waiting until we get the full record and have an opportunity to analyze it will give us a better opportunity to inform you of the salient issues that you need to consider when making your final decision,” Schneider said.
FOL member David Rounds told the board he understood the threat of climate change and the developer’s desire to move forward quickly, but he resented the implication that FOL’s records request was “specious.”
“November 10 should be more than adequate time to respond,” Rounds said.
Among those calling in to encourage the delay was a woman who identified herself as a California Department of Fish and Game scientist who said the agency should examine the project’s effect on a bumblebee. Others said there was no time to put off renewable energy projects or said they simply believed FOL was trying to delay the inevitable.
Attorney Caroline Chase, who represents Soltage, said the PRA request should have been filed before the EBZA meeting more than a month ago.
“This really seems to be, quite frankly, a delay tactic,” Chase said, adding the Fish and Wildlife service had sufficient time to comment on the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) approved by EBZA.
FOL member Jean King, however, said it would be “very bad” if all the information was not provided before the board made a decision.
“We want to make sure that by putting the solar panels there, we are not harming the habitat area,” King said. “I’m not against solar. I have solar on my house…I believe there is a climate crisis. I believe we should do things that will improve our energy with renewable energy, but we need to do it in the right place at the right time and make sure that we have studied all the different possibilities and let everything be told to the public about what is going to happen with this project.”
In voting for the delay, Supervisors Haubert and Brown said they agreed the public had the right to the information. Haubert said it was proper to lean toward giving the public a chance to review the data..
Supervisor Dave Brown said he did not want to delay the hearing, but would go along with his colleagues’ desire for a postponement. In voting for the postponement, Brown said he would not support any more delays.
Supervisor Nate Miley did not comment during the discussion, but voted in favor of delaying the appeal hearing.