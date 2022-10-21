LOGO - Alameda County Seal

LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Oct. 13 voted to delay hearing of a Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal to overturn the East County Board of Zoning Adjustment’s approval of a solar farm near the San Joaquin County border.

The postponement, requested by FOL representatives, will enable county staffers to provide the grassroots organization with documents and emails the group requested in late September. FOL believes the several hundred pages of documents might be pertinent to its case to prevent Soltage LLC from placing 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres of open space near Grant Line Road and Great Valley Parkway FOL members are opposed because they believe an approval by the supervisors of the development is not a permitted use.