A 2019 billboard message was released as part of a human trafficking awareness campaign organized by the Alameda County District Attorney and Clear Channel Outdoor. The renewed campaign is meant to draw attention to human trafficking and encourage victims to reach out for help.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime that affects teens, children, and residents of Alameda County every single day,” said District Attorney Pamela Price, whose office announced the campaign. “When you think of human trafficking, you may think of crimes that occur in far off places. But that is not the reality. These crimes are happening right here in our own backyard. My office hopes that public awareness on these crimes will increase the likelihood that they will be reported, and perpetrators will be brought to justice.”