Alameda County and the advertising firm Clear Channel Outdoor have launched a billboard campaign to draw attention to human trafficking and encourage victims to reach out for help.
“Human trafficking is a serious crime that affects teens, children, and residents of Alameda County every single day,” said District Attorney Pamela Price, whose office announced the campaign. “When you think of human trafficking, you may think of crimes that occur in far off places. But that is not the reality. These crimes are happening right here in our own backyard. My office hopes that public awareness on these crimes will increase the likelihood that they will be reported, and perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
According to the district attorney’s office, Alameda County is the third highest ‘hot spot’ for human trafficking in the U.S. The campaign, incorporating the use of Clear Channel billboards and bus shelters throughout Alameda County, focuses on the crimes of sex and labor trafficking. The bus shelter posters feature messages of hope from real-life examples of survivors.
“We all can play a role to combat modern-day slavery,” said Robert Schmitt, Northern California regional president at Clear Channel Outdoor. “By educating the community on the various forms of human trafficking occurring in our own neighborhoods, we can help prevent the next person from falling victim to this crime. Our hope is that victims will also see these life-saving message on our billboards as a sign that they are not alone and that there is support available.”
This is the 10th year that the district attorney’s office and Clear Channel Outdoor have partnered to deliver education and awareness to communities throughout Alameda County and the greater Bay Area in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.