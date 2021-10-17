Alameda County — As Alameda County began its beginning-of-the-decade process to redraw its supervisorial boundaries, Tri-Valley residents made clear they prefer to unite Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol within the same district, consultants told the Board of Supervisors last week.
The information from the Oakland-based Q2 Data & Research firm followed months of public input that generated 50 written comments and nearly 70 maps from throughout the county for the Board of Supervisors to consider as it tackles the process. Besides listening to residents, supervisors must weigh population changes, regional ethnic makeup and whether different regions constitute ‘communities of interest,’ where citizens have common concerns.
"We have again, many submissions talking about Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore being together, a community of interest," Q2’s Jane Hood told the board during an Oct. 12 special meeting. "We also had people discussing Sunol … and they state that right now it is split between two districts, and they would prefer Sunol to be kept more with the Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore communities and not with other cities closer to the Bay."
Under boundaries drawn 10 years ago, Livermore, Dublin, part of Sunol and Fremont are located within Supervisorial District 1, but Pleasanton was included in District 4, tying it with Castro Valley, Fairview and parts of Oakland to the north. District 1 is represented by David Haubert, former mayor of Dublin. Nate Miley, who has served on the board for 20 years, represents District 4.
A decade later, with a new census count completed, the lines again must be drawn. According to the board's schedule, the process should be ready for a vote in December.
Casey Farmer, the county’s director of community outreach, said announcements were made for the public’s opinions since May at news conferences, at 14 city council meetings and through local and ethnic media.
According to Hood, residents from throughout Alameda County provided their own suggested maps for districts large and small. For example, residents from the Tralee Village apartment complex on Dublin Boulevard in Dublin suggested the lines be redrawn so they could share a district with Pleasanton.
Billie Otis wrote that Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol were more than just geographically adjacent.
"Residents of our communities depend on the same infrastructure and transportation networks," Otis said. "We have similar demographics and sources of employment; businesses have formed partnerships throughout the area. We share essential services like the (Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department) and medical facilities. Our children play in the same sports leagues. The three city governments collaborate on a multitude of regional projects. If we in the Tri-Valley don’t define a 'community of interest,' I don’t know what does."
Roberta Johnson agreed, suggesting a grouping of Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Sunol in District 1; Fremont, Union City, Newark in District 2; Alameda, San Leandro and unincorporated Ashland, Cherryland, San Lorenzo and unincorporated Hayward in District 3; Castro Valley and Hayward in District 4; and Albany, Berkeley, all of Oakland and Emeryville in District 5.
"County leadership and city leadership should be working together in concert with one another, and the boundaries should align, so the needs and interests of the residents of these cities are not split between two to three supervisorial districts," Johnson wrote.
However, population, demographics, and politics play a significant role in how lines are drawn. The districts must be similar in population size and not put any minority group at a disadvantage. As currently drawn, the five districts contain about 327,000 to 341,000 people. Population grew 1.28% in District 1 and nearly 2.5% in District 4. The other districts saw declines.
The county's 2020 population stands at nearly 1.7 million people, meaning each district divided equally should include about 336,000 people. Oakland on its own has a population of 441,000 people. Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton combine for a population of just under 240,000 and would have to add nearly 100,000 people from other communities if the three cities were grouped in one district.
The federal Voting Rights Act requires minority populations deemed large enough to create a majority in a district to remain together. A few callers into the meeting voiced concerns to make sure the county’s Asian population emerges from the process with strong districts. A Sikh resident asked that his community be kept together.
Another hearing will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m., on Oct. 26. Board members asked the consultants to better streamline the public’s information.