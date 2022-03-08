The Alameda County Superior Court is seeking residents who are interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury, which investigates the operations of local government.
The Civil Grand Jury does not deal with criminal cases or indictments.
Acting as a community watchdog, the grand jury selects which county, city, and special government agencies, such as school districts and transit authorities, to investigate. At the end of the 2022 to 2023 term, the 19-member panel will issue a report that includes findings and recommendations for improving operating practices and efficiencies.
Past investigations have resulted in a uniform system of emergency communications for all county agencies, expanded storage capacity for retention of government emails, and an expanded emphasis on ethics training and expense control at the Port of Oakland. A new civil grand jury will be empaneled in July. The jury is expected to meet twice a week in Oakland and jurors will serve a one-year term. Jurors must be U.S. citizens, speak English, be at least 18 years old, and have lived in Alameda County for at least one year. Applications must be submitted by April 15. Those who are selected by the court will receive a month-long orientation on local government. Jurors receive $15 per day plus mileage or reimbursement for public transportation.
For more information, or to apply online, visit tinyurl.com/bd2xfryc.