Mark Foley, left, and Janice Li, right, were recently named as BART’s new vice president and president, respectively. (Photo courtesy of BART) 

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announces Attorney Pamela Price was sworn in at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the 14th District Attorney of Alameda County.

Presiding Judge Charles Smiley of the Alameda County Superior Court presided over the oath and offered his courtroom for the historic moment. The official Oath of Office was given by retired Alameda County Superior Court Judge, the Honorable Brenda Fay Harbin. DA Price was surrounded by her family from across the U.S., more than 90 members of the DA’s Office, and elected officials including Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson, Supervisor David Haubert, Supervisor Lena Tam and County Administrator Susan B. Muranishi.