The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announces Attorney Pamela Price was sworn in at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the 14th District Attorney of Alameda County.
Presiding Judge Charles Smiley of the Alameda County Superior Court presided over the oath and offered his courtroom for the historic moment. The official Oath of Office was given by retired Alameda County Superior Court Judge, the Honorable Brenda Fay Harbin. DA Price was surrounded by her family from across the U.S., more than 90 members of the DA’s Office, and elected officials including Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson, Supervisor David Haubert, Supervisor Lena Tam and County Administrator Susan B. Muranishi.
“My vision is to serve you as a Minister of Justice,” said DA Price during her speech. “My job is to protect public safety by advancing justice. Our goals are to reduce crime and criminal activity, engage the entire community in eliminating exploitation and violence against vulnerable members of the community, and lead the conversation about justice in the diverse communities that we represent.”
DA Price enters the District Attorney’s Office as the first African-American/Black individual to hold the
office in Alameda County’s history and only the second woman elected to the position.
“We will have a DA committed to transparency, equity and accountability to make the system work for all of us,” DA Price.
DA Price is a graduate of Yale College and UC Berkeley Law School and has been practicing law for more than 40 years. DA Price’s historic win ushers in a new era at the DA’s Office. As a survivor of juvenile justice and foster care systems, she brings to the helm of the office a knowledge and understanding of those systems.
DA Price also held a public inaugural celebration on Monday evening at the Oakstop California Ballroom. The event was attended by more than 450 people with speakers including Rev. Dr. Harold Orr, Rev. Wanda Johnson, former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan, California State Senator-elect Aisha Wahab, BART Director Lateefah Simon, activist and renown author, Angela Davis and Oakland Mayor- elect Sheng Thao. Mayor-elect Thao officiated the public Oath of Office.