Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Jan. 31 that she will reopen an investigation that found two Pleasanton police officers were justified when they shot and killed a knife-wielding man last year.

The probe into the Feb. 17 shooting of 33-year-old Cody Chavez will determine whether Price believes her predecessor, Nancy O’Malley, was correct when she cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing and whether she deems charges are warranted.