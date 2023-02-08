Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Jan. 31 that she will reopen an investigation that found two Pleasanton police officers were justified when they shot and killed a knife-wielding man last year.
The probe into the Feb. 17 shooting of 33-year-old Cody Chavez will determine whether Price believes her predecessor, Nancy O’Malley, was correct when she cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing and whether she deems charges are warranted.
The Chavez investigation addresses one of six officer-involved shootings and two in-custody deaths related to six Alameda County police agencies that Price’s newly formed Public Accountability Unit (PAU) will re-examine, her office said in a statement. In each case, O’Malley concluded the officers should not face criminal charges.
Price cited the high-profile December death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police in the announcement of her PAU.
“We have seen many thoughts and prayers being bandied about the police murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee,” Price said. “The people of Tennessee want accountability – and so do the people of Alameda County. I promised accountability. This unit and its work are the start of the reckoning Alameda County has asked for holding people accountable for their misconduct.”
Price, a civil rights attorney, was critical of the Pleasanton shooting during her successful campaign to replace O’Malley, who retired. Following the shooting, she called for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to conduct an independent investigation, but he declined.
O’Malley’s office released its final report in December, shortly before Price took over. At the time, O’Malley’s office said she had signed the report, but that a new District Attorney had the power to revisit the case.
In her announcement, Price said the dispositions of the Pleasanton shooting and two others were released at the “11th hour,” just weeks before she took office.
“As the top prosecutor, I want to give each case a thorough review to ensure justice has not been forgotten,” Price said. “I’ve made sure that my office has attempted to reach out to each of the families of the deceased. The healing process cannot begin until we do our due diligence.”
Chavez’s death concluded a nearly four-hour standoff with police officers trying to coax him out of an apartment at Willow Road and Owens Drive. Chavez holed up in his girlfriend’s residence after assaulting her and threatening her during the night.
The lengthy District Attorney’s report, which included officers’ statements and witness accounts, said the girlfriend called police shortly after Chavez allowed her to leave in the morning. Officers and the department’s special weapons team surrounded the unit, but Chavez refused their efforts to get him to leave.
Officers eventually used a battering ram to open the door and sent a robot with a video camera inside. Police said Chavez could be seen with a knife.
Recorded on police body-worn cameras, as well as television news cameras, four police officers broke a side window about four hours into the standoff to allow a drone into the unit. Pleasanton officers Brian Jewell and Mario Guillermo covered them from the front, while another officer, Anthony Repetto, stood nearby with a shotgun that fired bean bag rounds.
Chavez, carrying the knife, exited the front door. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he ignored them, walked a few feet from the front porch and turned toward the officers near the window.
Repetto fired two bean bag rounds at Chavez, but they had no effect when they hit him. Chavez took a quick step toward the officers at the window and came to within eight feet of them.
As another officer fired less lethal projectile rounds at Chavez, Jewell and Guillermo opened fire with their rifles. Wounded, Chavez collapsed and died.
The DA’s report said that each officer testified that he fired because he believed that Chavez was going to reach his colleagues with his knife.
District Attorney’s Office officials concluded Jewell and Guillermo’s use of deadly force was necessary and “clearly reasonable” because they feared for the safety of their fellow officers.
Besides reopening the Pleasanton case, Price’s PAU will take a fresh look at two Hayward police shootings involving Caleb Smith in 2021 and Augustin Gonsalez in 2019; the shooting death of Joshua Gloria involving Fremont police officers in 2021; and the Oakland police shootings of Mack Jody Woodfox in 2008 and Andrew Moppin-Buckskin in 2007.
The inquiries also will look at the deaths of Mario Gonzalez, who died following a physical altercation with Alameda police officers in 2021; and Vinetta Martin, a mentally unstable woman who hanged herself with a bedsheet while held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2021. According to reports, Martin was kept in isolation and not checked on for nearly five hours. Deputies found her alive, but she died later at a hospital.
Price, who ran on a campaign of police accountability, asked each department involved to return evidence in their cases to the District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s Office said Price’s PAU is “tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct.” The unit will be housed under a Civil Rights Bureau that also will look into whether prosecutors failed to provide exculpatory evidence to defendants and defense attorneys in criminal cases; and whether any cases against defendants resulted in convictions or sentences based on racial bias.
“Madam DA has heard the voices of the community when she was elected to this office and has put her vision for police accountability into action,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Kwixuan Maloof, who heads the PAU said in a statement. “A reopening of these cases does not guarantee charges will be filed, but will give this office and my team time for a thoughtful review and to leave no stone left unturned.”
The Pleasanton Police Department did not respond to a request for an interview regarding the DA’s action. The department previously announced it had conducted an administrative review of what occurred during the standoff and determined officers complied with department policies.
The Pleasanton Police Officers Association also did not respond.
Mayor Karla Brown said she had no comment.
Price did not include the 2018 death of 38-year-old Jacob Bauer on her list of cases for review. Bauer, who was mentally ill, died following a struggle with Pleasanton police officers, who restrained him and shot him with Taser guns. He repeatedly said he could not breathe. O’Malley cleared the officers, calling their actions reasonable.
The city settled a lawsuit filed by his parents for $5.9 million, the largest payout in the department’s history.
The DA’s Office said it will announce further reviews if they happen.
“As the District Attorney, DA Price has the authority to review officer-involved shootings and/or in-custody deaths,” spokesperson Angela Ruggiero said. “The Office is continuing to review cases to decide whether or not to recall evidence. Our goal is to notify the victim’s families and our law enforcements partners before issuing any type of public statements.”
The move to reinvestigate the cases occurred during a busy month for the new DA. According to published reports, Price placed several veteran prosecutors on leave with an intention to fire them, fired two inspectors, and dropped the special circumstances against a suspected serial killer David Misch, a convicted murderer tied to the killings of two women in Fremont in 1986 and 9-year-old Michaela Garecht in Hayward in 1988.
In addition to filing murder charges, O’Malley charged Misch with special circumstances allegations in the slayings, including committing multiple murders, which could have resulted in a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty – not being carried out under Gov. Gavin Newsom.
During her run for office, Price told The Independent she believed every defendant deserved a chance at parole.
Other veteran prosecutors left the office following Price’s arrival, including her opponent, Terry Wiley, who was second in command under O’Malley. He retired.