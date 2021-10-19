The Alameda County Fair, which opens Friday, Oct. 22, at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton, will feature several new attractions, in addition to the traditional carnival rides, fair food, and live concerts.
The Imperial Knights Extreme Medieval Stunt Show, including full-contact jousting, will highlight events at the Stella Artois Grandstand, along with the return of FMX Freestyle Motocross.
Nightly concerts at the fair, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 31, will feature such bands as Smash Mouth, Night Ranger, WAR, The Garth Guy, and Journey Revisited. Strolling entertainers will include Slim and Curly, Tadpole the Clown, and Roberto the Magnificent.
Several past favorites have also been re-imagined and revamped, according to the Alameda County Fair Foundation, which organizes the fair, including the Fiesta Hispana: Dia de Los Muertos Celebration, which this year will showcase performances from Mariachi San Francisco, In Lak’ech Danza Azteca, and Grupo Folklorico Yolotli Guerrerence.
“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what the fair has in store this year,” said Tiffany Cadrette, marketing and communications manager for the fairgrounds. “The fair is a such a time-honored tradition in our community, and we know how much it was missed last year.”
The fair will be open from 3-10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for the fair will be sold by the day, with limited capacity because of ongoing concerns over COVID-19. State and county regulations also require all fairgoers, ages 2 and older, to wear facemasks for indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status. Facemasks will be optional outdoors.
For more information, including a full schedule of events and ticket prices, go to alamedacountyfair.com.