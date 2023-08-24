Mosquito West Nile Virus Bug Leaf Syed Ali Unsplash.jpg

The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for the 2023 season.

The district said last week that the infected person is a resident of the City of Alameda, although mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have also been found in Union City, Fremont, Newark, and Livermore. The virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.