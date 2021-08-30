The Alameda County Fire Department will offer personal emergency preparedness training classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 14. The classes are free and will be conducted online.
The classes are designed to help families prepare for a disaster by minimizing potential dangers in the home, preparing a disaster kit, and working out a communication plan. They will also cover how to sign up for emergency alerts and manage home utilities following a disaster.
To register for one of the classes, go to www.acfdcert.eventbrite.com, email CERT@acgov.org, or call either 925-833-3473, ext. 1721 or 510-632-3473, ext. 1721.