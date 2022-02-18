Alameda County lifted its mask mandate this week. It is following the state’s lead in lifting universal mask mandates in most indoor public settings for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The relaxed policies went into effect Wednesday, Feb. 16, for both the state and the county, based on a significant drop in COVID-19 cases attributed to the Omicron variation.
However, both the county and the state will continue to require that masks be worn in indoor public settings by anyone over age 2 who remains unvaccinated.
The state is also continuing mask mandates for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation and in health care settings, K-12 schools and childcare settings, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.
“Alameda County residents’ actions – getting vaccinated and boosted, staying home when ill, and wearing masks – have helped us weather the Omicron storm,” said County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss.
Moss added that masks will continue to provide “an important layer of protection as we move forward and learn to live with COVID.”
“You should feel comfortable continuing to wear your mask when you need an additional layer of safety, and confident that you are making the safest choice for yourself and your loved ones,” he said.
Moss noted that businesses and venues may still require facemasks for all patrons.
Alameda adopted a universal mask mandate for indoor public settings, including workplaces, on Aug. 2, 2021, when COVID-19 cases began climbing from the Delta variant. The state’s mandate was put in place on Dec. 15, 2021, as the more contagious Omicron variant gained momentum.