Alameda County — About 60 people took part in a public meeting Feb. 8 to voice their opinions on how Alameda County should regulate utility-scale solar farms, many suggesting panels be placed on rooftops and in parking lots before moving them to open space and agricultural land.
Although some residents suggested that landowners should be entrusted to do what they want with their own property and that large-scale solar developments are necessary to legitimately combat climate change, the bulk of opinions collected during the 3.5-hour online meeting encouraged county officials to seek alternatives to building huge projects in rural areas.
“Everyone in our group felt that farmlands are prime land and that we should protect our farmland,” resident Donna Cabanne said after participants were broken into smaller online rooms to discuss the issue.
Cabanne further stressed the need to preserve prime rangeland and wildlife corridors, where habitats are endangered.
County Planning Director Albert Lopez scheduled the public workshop as part of a year-long process for the Board of Supervisors to develop policies for solar development. The need arose after the county’s controversial approval of the 350-acre Aramis solar development in north Livermore along Cayetano Creek. It is now in litigation.
Many of those who took part in the workshop were residents who previously have spoken on the issue during county Agricultural Advisory Commission (AAC), Transportation and Planning Committee, and supervisors’ meetings.
Lopez told participants he would take their opinions from the meeting and put them in a report to supervisors as policies are created. AAC members sent a packet of suggested policies to the board a year ago, but no action was taken on them. Supervisors, who previously discussed and then opposed a moratorium on large solar projects until the policies are created, asked Lopez to gather more public opinion and report back.
During breakout sessions, residents were asked for their opinions on agrivoltaics — the process of growing crops or raising animals under rows of solar panels; whether the county should change provisions of the Williamson Act, which enables governments to engage property owners in contracts to preserve land with tax incentives; whether prime farmland and soil should be developed with solar and battery storage projects; and what compromises or limits the county should make in approving projects.
At the end of the sessions, a representative from each group reported back the participants’ general opinions.
A reporter for The Independent sat in to observe one group, where participants approved of agrivoltaics; suggested battery storage farms were fine as long as they were beautified, such as designing them to look like barns; agreed that the Williamson Act and its tax benefits were too restrictive for landowners; and that the county should address each solar project proposal on a case-by-case basis, not by a set of rules.
“I think that if agrivoltaics are compatible with agriculture, it seems like a no-brainer to relax that rule so folks can maximize the use of the land for solar and agriculture, as long as it's compatible,” said one participant, who owns a 900-acre farm. “I think it seems like a great idea.”
The participant said he considered solar “just another form of agriculture, harvesting the sun for energy,” and was necessary to deal with climate change.
“The electricity that we're gonna need to support all the things where we're headed as a society — why not put solar panels on there?” he said. “The only complaint I hear (is) about people saying they don't like the look of them. If we were raising hogs, they probably wouldn't like that. And that's pure agriculture ... So solar is good. It's the future and you want to encourage (it). You take the handcuffs off the people.”
Those views, however, were outnumbered by other attendees. Most groups disapproved of agrivoltaics, saying it was a new concept that was unproven in the region; worried that battery storage facilities would release toxins into the ground; preferred an emphasis on distributed solar, placing solar panels in urban areas on roofs, parking structures and lots, schools and commercial buildings; and believed prime farmlands should be protected.
“It was pretty much a consensus: no solar on prime farmland,” resident David Rounds said of his group, which wanted a priority placed on distributed solar.
Rounds said his group was concerned that battery storage could affect the water table.
He said, “A pretty common theme in our group was, put solar anywhere you can that will have the least impact and focus on distributed first — like warehouses, lakes, open parking lots — and incentivize that development and do this first before using farmland.”
Most groups reported that whatever energy is generated at Alameda County solar farms should be first used locally and not sent to other counties. Opponents of the Aramis project have complained that much of the generated power will be sent to San Francisco.
On Monday, Rounds issued a statement from the Friends of Livermore (FOL) that reiterated the theme that residents want to use agricultural lands as a last resort for solar and that commercial solar should not be allowed on areas with prime soil.
“This theme makes sense because Alameda County residents had an initiative in 2000 — Measure D — to specifically preserve and enhance agriculture, as well as preserve open space in East Alameda County and restrict industrial development outside of an Urban Growth Boundary," Rounds wrote. "Allowing solar development in these agricultural and prime soil land would not be consistent with Measure D."
FOL agreed that the participants voiced the seriousness of climate change and the need to develop as much solar as quickly as possible, offering numerous ideas to put solar over parking lots and parking structures, on the flat rooftops of industrial buildings, over canals and lakes, and on existing disturbed land like the GE Vallecitos plant. Battery storage could be constructed at gas powered generation plants taken offline, the statement said.
"A theme that popped up several times was that the County and East Bay Community Energy should incentivize the growth of solar in order to accomplish both the goal of addressing clean energy by putting solar everywhere and the goal of protecting Alameda County’s agricultural land and heritage,” FOL said.
The group added, “Some of the participants questioned how policies around putting solar in the North Livermore Area might have a negative impact on the Wine Country vision in the South Livermore Area. We share this concern at Friends of Livermore.”
Lopez said a recording of the meeting would be placed on the Planning Department’s website. He said a decision will be made later whether to hold another public workshop later toward the end of this month or early March.