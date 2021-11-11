Alameda County — With evolving draft maps for congressional, senate and assembly districts on the table for consideration in the redistricting process, regional leaders have called for the Tri-Valley to remain together.
Across the nation, states and local governments are going through redistricting, which occurs every 10 years alongside the release of new data from the U.S. Census. During that time, electoral district boundaries are redrawn to ensure districts are represented fairly.
Some early draft maps for California showed the Tri-Valley region divided, prompting local leaders to urge the California Citizens Redistricting Commission — the body responsible for determining these lines — to keep the area united.
The Tri-Valley’s five mayors — Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Danville Mayor Renee Morgan and San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson — recently penned a letter addressed to the Commission. In it, they noted that even though the five areas they represent spread across two separate counties, their residents “identify far more with the Tri-Valley region than either Alameda or Contra Costa County.”
“In fact, we believe that the Tri-Valley can be considered a model for regional collaboration throughout the State of California in many traditional and nontraditional ways,” the letter stated. “The Tri-Valley shares a common identity and spirit among its residents; residents of our five cities depend on the same transportation networks; we have similar demographics and sources of employment; businesses have formed partnerships throughout the area; our children play in the same sports leagues; and local governments collaborate on a multitude of regional projects.”
At press time, the draft maps showed portions of Dublin removed from what makes up Rep. Eric Swalwell’s 15th Congressional district area — which the city currently shares with Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol and 11 Contra Costa County communities. The northern edge of Dublin would be placed in a district with eastern and western portions of Contra Costa County. Swalwell’s office declined to comment on the Commission's work while the maps were still being drawn, noting that it has to be an independent citizens’ effort.
Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan’s 16th district currently contains the region around Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. The visualization for the area would put Livermore and Pleasanton with Hayward; Dublin would end up with Walnut Creek and San Ramon. While the district numbers could change as the lines are redrawn, Bauer-Kahan in this situation would serve the Dublin/Walnut Creek region as she resides on that side of the line.
Sen. Steve Glazer represents senate District 7, which covers the five Tri-Valley cities, Sunol and eastern Contra Costa County cities, such as Antioch, Brentwood and Oakley. Earlier draft maps for the Senate districts from October showed Livermore and Dublin with Martinez, Concord, Walnut Creek and other Western Contra Costa cities — and Pleasanton and Sunol with San Leandro, Fremont, Union City, among others. However, the most recent version showed the Tri-Valley retained as a group, while removing Brentwood and Oakley to a senate district shared in part with Rio Vista, Calistoga and western Sacramento. Glazer would continue to represent the Tri-Valley.
The mayors further discussed the matter during a recent Mayors’ Summit, put on by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wente Vineyards on Oct. 28.
At the Summit, Woerner encouraged the public to urge the Commission not to split up the communities in the Tri-Valley. Morgan further touched on the redistricting process at a municipal level, noting that Danville maintains an at-large election, which she said currently works for her town. Hudson expressed frustration with the process itself.
“We probably don't have the direction that we should have when they’re drawing up these lines, but it goes along and everybody says here’s a map, here's a map, and then maybe the next week, they say here are the results,” Hudson said. “But it’s not what we talked about, so if you have the opportunity to start for 10 years, you better get involved … redistricting is not a simple matter.”
Brown noted that the five cities of the Tri-Valley together make up the 10th largest region in the state — a powerful area worth listening to.
“I strongly support the five regional communities of the Tri-Valley retaining their current state and federal leadership districts,” Brown later wrote in an email to The Independent. “Together we share many of the same regional concerns, such as regional transportation challenges, the need for clean safe water for our residents, and improved air quality. As a voting bloc, we will have a more influential voice when we lobby our legislators on behalf of the Tri-Valley.”
The Tri-Valley’s chamber of commerce CEOs also submitted a letter to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. Signed by Pleasanton Chamber CEO Steve Van Dorn, Livermore Chamber CEO Dawn Argula, Dublin Chamber CEO Inge Houston, San Ramon Chamber CEO Stewart Bambino and Danville Chamber CEO Judy Lloyd, the group outlined several factors that connected the five communities — including community colleges, transportation and cultural activities.
“Several of our Tri-Valley communities share special districts,” the CEOs wrote. “In the San Ramon Valley, we share our school district and our fire district – the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, which encompasses Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, Danville and San Ramon. Our water districts, such as East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Dublin-San Ramon Services District and Zone 7 represent us as aligned communities. Pleasanton and Livermore also share the Pleasanton Livermore Fire District.”
Hernandez agreed, saying that to the greatest extent feasible, it makes sense for the Tri-Valley communities to remain together, particularly on state and federal maps.
“Not only are we communities that share physical boundaries, but the mayors work closely together on matters of transportation, housing, legislation and advocacy,” the Dublin mayor continued. “I wouldn’t want a situation where we are diluting the power of the region, particularly as it relates to requests for state and federal funds.”
With official draft maps expected this week, the community will have until Dec. 20 to submit comments before final lines are approved for the next 10 years.
To view current visualizations of maps for congressional, senate and assembly districts, visit www.wedrawthelinesca.org/visualizations. To submit feedback on your community and how the lines should be drawn, visit drawmycacommunity.org.