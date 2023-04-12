The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 28 approved the formation of a 15-member commission to address economic, social and legislative inequities facing Black residents as a result of slavery and racism.
The commission’s “draft action plan” to be completed by July 2024 is expected to include a variety of proposals to achieve reparations, including community investment and education, as well as direct monetary payments potentially.
Proposed by Board President Nate Miley, the committee will come 12 years after the board of supervisors adopted a resolution formally apologizing for slavery and the segregation of Black Americans, and more than two years after the board pledged to develop a plan to address the inequities Black residents face in the county.
Once formed, the committee will hold public listening sessions and research reparation ideas already in progress in other cities and counties across the country to form its own recommendations for Alameda County.
“There are still a lot of folks who are misinformed, who don’t believe in the reason and the rationale for correcting historical wrongs (and) coming up with remedies,” Miley said. “This is not proposing putting a check in the pockets of African Americans. That’s something that could come out of this, but that’s not what’s being proposed. There are any number of possible directions this can go in.”
During impassioned comments in support of Miley’s committee proposal, Supervisor Keith Carson recounted hundreds of years of racism and discrimination against Black Americans, beginning with bringing 11 million Africans to this country in shackles to work as free labor in the cotton fields.
“We were left uneducated and, when educated, you placed us in inferior schools,” Carson said. “The United States government put us in substandard housing. Today, we comprise the largest number of homeless individuals in this country.”
Carson continued saying the U.S. Government conducted medical experiments on thousands of Black men and women, never provided Black residents with equal protection in the criminal justice system, made drugs available to the community and built bigger prisons to house offenders.
“Government put us in prisons for long periods of time,” Carson said. “Government gave us three strike laws. I can go on and on. Let me say this today: ‘We as black people live under the shadow of slavery.’”
Each supervisor will appoint three commission members. Ten of the 15 will come with specific backgrounds, including someone from a media outlet or historian who is a “storyteller of African American stories”; an Alameda County resident displaced by gentrification; an expert in private equity and fundraising; a resident over 55 years old who lived in a predominantly Black community; someone who was incarcerated; someone who experienced workplace discrimination; someone with experience in the corporate world and with high-level contacts; someone experienced with the impact of redevelopment on Black communities; a small business owner principally servicing the Black community; and someone employed by, or leading, a charitable, social or religious organization that serves Black residents.
Two supervisors will form an Ad Hoc committee to work with the commission and bring their findings to the full board.
During a presentation to the board, Miley’s aide Caleb Matthews said reparations could come in various forms, including compensation; reversing an injustice such as returning confiscated property; providing mental health and medical treatment, legal and social services to those who need it; and establishing policies that remove slavery language from the state constitution and requiring public apologies from officials.
Matthews identified a number of ways Blacks faced discrimination in the county since the 1940s, including “redlining” restrictions on where Blacks could live and establishing Black communities in environmentally hazardous areas.
“We’re all very much aware about police violence and its history in the United States,” Matthews said. “Alameda County is no exception. Historically, African American communities have been over policed and discriminated unfairly against.”
About 30 people spoke during the board’s meeting, most in support of the committee’s formation.
Alan Dones said the racism and inequities that continue to exist affect not only Black residents, but “every single taxpayer in the County of Alameda and every person in this country.”
“When you look at the cost of mass incarceration, health care costs, welfare dependencies, the things that come after the vestiges of discrimination, of slavery, that is something that not only impacts me, it impacts my white neighbors,” Dones said. “It impacts people of every color.”
Resident Barbara Howard thanked the supervisors for “uplifting our people,” saying the commission would serve as their legacy.
“Thank you for standing on the front lines,” Howard said. “Thank you for doing what needs to be done to encourage, to promote, to help our youth and our seniors and our people.”
A few people who called into the meeting opposed reparations, calling them communist, Marxist and a “new affirmative action.” One caller, John Guerrero, played clips from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech, then came on the line and said, “This reparation doesn’t make any sense,” before his time ran out.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the commission, which will join others looking into reparations, including one established by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Other cities, including Los Angeles; Asheville, North Carolina; and Evanston, Illinois, also have formed reparation committees.