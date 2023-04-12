LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 28 approved the formation of a 15-member commission to address economic, social and legislative inequities facing Black residents as a result of slavery and racism.

The commission’s “draft action plan” to be completed by July 2024 is expected to include a variety of proposals to achieve reparations, including community investment and education, as well as direct monetary payments potentially.