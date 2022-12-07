LOGO - Alameda County Seal

LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Planning Commission approved a North Livermore cemetery project, despite concerns of development outside the county’s urban growth boundary.

The commission voted 5-1 at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Project, submitted by Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group, LLC, and to certify the project’s final environmental impact report. Unlike a municipal planning commission, which only recommends its position on a project to a city council for final approval, the county planning commission’s decision is final. Unless appealed, the plan will not go before the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.