LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Planning Commission approved a North Livermore cemetery project, despite concerns of development outside the county’s urban growth boundary.
The commission voted 5-1 at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve the Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Project, submitted by Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group, LLC, and to certify the project’s final environmental impact report. Unlike a municipal planning commission, which only recommends its position on a project to a city council for final approval, the county planning commission’s decision is final. Unless appealed, the plan will not go before the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
The project plans to develop roughly half of the 104 acres for a cemetery with associated buildings north of I-580 between North Livermore Avenue and North First Street. The remaining land will stay undeveloped, with a possible 30 acres along the site’s northern ridgeline left as open space in perpetuity.
While the project’s 40 acres of interment area stirred little controversy, its proposed buildout of seven acres adjacent to the freeway raised objections, as this section would include the construction of a funeral home, crematorium, mortuary and entry plaza — totaling some 20,000 square feet of building area.
Steve Stewart, planning manager of Livermore’s planning division, stated the project violated Measure D.
“The (city has) maintained a consistent position that (for) any type of urban use or use proposed inconsistent with the North Livermore urban growth boundary, that we would be obligated and required to oppose it,” said Stewart.
He went on to request compliance with the urban growth boundary and said that, until then, “The city is precluded from extending sewer or water service to this site.”
The commission did not directly respond to concerns about extending sewer and water services to the area, but the project plan currently calls for a septic system that will face future review.
Livermore resident Carol Silva agreed that a funeral home, event center and mortuary were not permitted uses outside the county urban growth boundary.
Other speakers at the meeting pointed to the Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative — Measure D — that was passed by county voters in 2000. The measure limits development in the rural areas of the county and instead encourages infill development within the urban growth boundary.
“As currently designed, the cemetery project includes a large-scale funeral home and mortuary,” said Dick Schneider, Measure D co-author. “Neither is permitted on agricultural land outside the urban growth boundary.”
Schneider went on to echo other speakers at the meeting, arguing that a cemetery did not require the proposed buildings. “These uses are not functional requirements needed on-site for a cemetery to occur at this location,” he said.
County staff, however, found the project comparable to other uses specifically allowed by the measure, citing tasting rooms, fruit stands, bed-and-breakfast inns, and other similar uses compatible with agriculture.
Commissioner Dimitris Kastriotis, who cast the sole opposing vote, worried that such a stretch in definition distorted the intent of Measure D.
“If we proceed and we approve this project by bending the Measure D rules, where do we stop?” asked Kastriotis. “What about the next project that will come in front of us that again will infringe on the Measure D rules?”
Friends of Livermore representative Jean King also questioned the comparison.
“Funeral homes and mortuaries are stand-alone businesses, and are usually provided in urban locations,” said King. “The county’s attempt to define funeral homes as visitor-serving commercial uses comparable to fruit stands, tasting rooms and bed-and-breakfast inns is absurd in its face.”
Planning Director Albert Lopez maintained that the county did not bend any rules.
“Measure D, since its inception, has been one of those things that we’ve had to interpret over the years with different uses that come along the way that weren’t anticipated,” he said, comparing the Monte Vista project to solar farms and battery storage projects that Measure D did not fully anticipate when it was written.
Commissioner Andy Kelley also took the building development area into consideration.
“In a 100-acre project; we’re talking about a 1% concern,” said Kelley. “And for all the community benefits, I think it’s well within the intentioned necessities of Measure D.”
The project’s first phase, which includes the contested buildings, is expected to span five years, while its second phase — the 40 acres of interment area — will spread out over the following hundred years.