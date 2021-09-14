The Alameda County Public Health Department is recommending that individuals with moderate to severely impaired immune systems receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized third doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for some immunocompromised individuals. The recommendation does not apply to those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those individuals must wait at least 28 days after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, and will need to register for the same vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, that they initially received.
The county urged individuals to talk with their health care providers before registering for a third dose. They must also sign a self-attestation form indicating that they qualify for a third shot when making an appointment.