Alameda County – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), which operates the Santa Rita Jail and has police jurisdiction in Dublin, recently placed 47 deputies on desk duty following the discovery that they had failed psychological evaluations during their hiring process, authorities said.
Thirty of the deputies worked inside the jail.
Sheriff Gregory Ahern notified the deputies in a Sept. 23 letter that they would continue to receive pay and benefits while a review was underway, but “our legal counsel has informed our office that you will not be authorized to carry a firearm and you cannot make arrests based upon probable cause, issue traffic citations or perform any function reserved for peace officers.”
“Our intention is to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” Ahern wrote.
Lt. Ray Kelly, an ACSO spokesperson, said the discovery was made during an internal investigation following the arrest of Deputy Devin Williams Jr. earlier this month. Williams, 24, was charged with killing a couple in Dublin on Sept. 7.
Ahern wrote that an audit was conducted on all background checks for deputies hired since January 2016, identifying those who a psychologist graded “D. Not suited.”
Kelly said the department had incorrectly operated under information from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) that it could hire those with a “D. Not suited” evaluation.
Ahern said, “Unfortunately, this is not the case.”
“A great deal of research, and current advice from both POST and County Counsel has confirmed that any candidate who is evaluated as ‘D. Not suited’ cannot serve as a peace officer in the State of California,” the Sheriff wrote.
The psychological examinations are part of the initial hiring phase, which is followed by six months of academy training.
Kelly said psychiatric evaluations determine whether people in the hiring process are suitable for certain types of law enforcement. It does not mean they have psychiatric disorders, he said.
“We’re trying to find people that best fit into this profession,” he said.
Racism and violent behavior are not likely to be found in the exams. Background investigators are more likely to identify these issues during interviews with applicants’ friends and searching through their social media.
“There’s all these levels throughout the multiple dimensions of a background that are designed to catch racism, bias, propensity toward violence, what’s your ability to handle stress,” Kelly said. “All that is vetted through the academy and through training programs through jail training, field training, and all the other different courses we put them through.”
The department hired 10 of the officers from 2016 to 2019 and 37 from 2019 to 2022, authorities said.
Kelly said the deputies will be able to take another psychological exam. A psychologist must identify them as “suitable” before they can return to full duty.
“The Commission on POST is here at our office,” Kelly said. “We’re meeting with them. We’re listening to their expertise and guidance. We’re going over the files. We’re going over what needs to be done, and we’re setting up the process for all the retests that need to be done.”
Kelly said Ahern removed the deputies from street and jail duty out of an abundance of caution. Officials believe the new evaluations can occur over the next couple of months. Deputies deemed suitable will return to duty a few at a time.
Kelly added that Ahern is not trying to cover up the hiring errors.
“The Sheriff wants to make sure we’re doing the right thing and that we’re correcting our mistakes, because we own this mistake as an administration. We own this as a management team,” Kelly said.
The deputies involved are “struggling personally because they’ve been notified that their careers are potentially in jeopardy based on a retest.”
“There’s a lot of stress on them, and it’s not their fault,” Kelly said. “It’s an administrative fault on multiple levels.”
According to a report by Bay City News, Sheriff’s officials said they were unaware of any impacts the deputies’ reassignments will have on criminal cases.
Alameda County Public Defender Brendan Woods issued a statement Tuesday that said the “revelation could compromise hundreds of cases – closed and pending.”
“If these deputies were not fit for duty, then how can we trust them to investigate our clients and testify against them in court?” Woods said. “How can we trust them to treat people properly at the jail?”