Each year, judicial officers of the Superior Court of Alameda County are responsible for presenting the names of civic-minded county residents to serve on the civil grand jury.
The court is seeking six potential jurors from Supervisorial District One, which includes Dublin.
The jury's primary responsibility is to examine and report on the operations of local government agencies and to investigate citizen complaints, acting as the public's watchdog. The deadline to receive applications is April 15.
For more information, including qualifications and the potential time commitment, visit grandjury.acgov.org.