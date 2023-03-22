LOGO - Alameda County Seal

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 9 formally adopted voter-approved changes to the East County Area Plan (ECAP) that South Livermore Valley winegrowers believe will help to energize their businesses.

The supervisors, with a 3-0 vote, adopted changes that increase the square-footage allowed for agricultural buildings on Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) sites, making a change to the county’s Measure D that opens the door to entice mid-size winegrowers to the Tri-Valley.