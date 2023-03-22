The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on March 9 formally adopted voter-approved changes to the East County Area Plan (ECAP) that South Livermore Valley winegrowers believe will help to energize their businesses.
The supervisors, with a 3-0 vote, adopted changes that increase the square-footage allowed for agricultural buildings on Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) sites, making a change to the county’s Measure D that opens the door to entice mid-size winegrowers to the Tri-Valley.
The three supervisors, with Supervisor Keith Carson excused and deceased Supervisor Richard Valle’s seat unfilled, also adopted a new definition for “agricultural building.” The change will enable winegrowers and other farmers to store their agricultural and horticultural products in the larger agricultural buildings now permitted, but not allow the buildings to be used for human habitation or social events.
Supervisor Nate Miley noted it took a decade to pass what became known as Measure D 2022 to alter its predecessor, now known as Measure D 2000, a law that protects agricultural land and open space from development.
“The fact that the voters approved the amendment to Measure D last November was monumental, to have the support of Friends of Livermore (FOL) … and to recognize that this amendment doesn’t do anything to jeopardize open space and jeopardize the restrictions that we have on growth,” Miley said.
Miley said Measure D 2022 “allows for ag to be more beneficial and protected and enhances ag as Measure D originally wanted to do.”
Besides enabling winegrowers and farmers to erect larger buildings on their land, the Measure D amendments also will allow equestrian enthusiasts to construct larger covered arenas on their properties for competitions that currently eschew Alameda County for other counties.
Supported by the Friends of Livermore (FOL), Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, the Tri-Valley Conservancy and Livermore Wine Growers Association, the changes made their way slowly through the County’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors during the last two years before being placed on the Nov. 7, 2022 ballot. Seventy percent of voters across the county approved it.
Specifically, the measure and its required changes to the ECAP will allow winegrowers and farmers to erect agricultural buildings up to 2.5% of their parcel square-footage, in addition to the previous floor area ratio (FAR) of 1% for other non-residential buildings that remain in place. Tri-Valley winegrowers said the 1% limit under the original Measure D was too small to attract mid-size wine growing businesses to the region.
Equestrian business owners also can now build covered arenas of at least 20,000-square-feet on smaller farms, up to 2.5% of mid-size farms and up to 60,000-square-feet on large farms. Horse ranchers had sought the increased sizes because the original Measure D’s restrictions on building size prevented them from hosting larger equestrian events.
“This will allow Alameda County to be more attractive and competitive when it comes to the ag industry and equestrian industry here in our county,” Miley said. “I’m just so, so thankful that we’re finally to this point.”
The supervisors’ adoption of the voters’ Measure D 2022 action concludes two intense years of local efforts from the equestrian and wine communities to rewrite the measure and to gain areawide approval of its language.
To get to this point, the county board’s Transportation and Planning Committee held nine public meetings on the subject. The county’s Community Development Agency provided 17 meetings at the AAC, Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council, Fairview Municipal Advisory Council and the Sunol Citizens’ Advisory Council. The Supervisors also held an additional meeting to discuss the ballot measure.
Dick Schneider, a co-author of the original Measure D, helped shepherd the new measure through committees. Schneider told the board he was pleased with the result of the 2022 vote.
“It took a long time to get it done,” Schneider said. “I hope this will make the improvements that will allow agriculture and equestrian operations to improve and make some more money.”
In a separate vote, the board enacted a new definition for “agricultural building” in the county’s zoning ordinance. If approved in a second reading, the definition would call such a building a “structure designed and constructed or used to house farm implements or farm equipment; poultry, livestock or similar arm or ranch animals; or hay grain, olive, nuts hops, wine or other horticultural products in bins, tanks, barrels, case goods or other storage vessels.”
The definition continued: “This structure shall allow for the processing, treatment, packaging, and storage of agricultural and/or horticultural products.”
One line, however, nearly derailed the approval at the last minute when Supervisor David Haubert questioned whether the verbiage “This structure shall not be a place of human habitation, nor shall it be a place used by the public or for social events,” meant property owners could not hold private social events, such as a family wine tasting or wedding in their own buildings.
However, all businesses and families were able to hold social events under the pre-existing Measure D 2000 rules. The new agricultural building definition doesn’t affect these uses; they just cannot occur in the 2.5% FAR buildings used strictly for agricultural purposes.
Assured by county staff and Schneider that the definition, which went through numerous changes as it bounced back and forth from the AAC, Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, was meant to prohibit commercial activities, and that last-minute changes might send the whole process back for an environmental review, Haubert voted to approve it.
“If we had in the future a problem, we could always bring this definition back for changes,” he said. “I don’t want to create a solution to a problem that we might not have. A solution looking for a problem is never good.”
The ballot measure and supervisors’ vote to adopt its zoning ordinance changes also affect the Castro Valley General Plan.
The voter approved Measure D 2022 changes went into effect March 9 when the Board of Supervisors adopted it into the County General Plan. The zoning ordinance change adopted by the supervisors at the first reading on March 9 will be placed on the board’s April 13 agenda for a second reading, and if approved, will take effect 30 days later on May 13.