Alameda County — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10 approved construction of a 12-acre solar farm near the San Joaquin County border, rejecting a Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal that contended it violated provisions to protect open land.
Supervisors David Haubert, Dave Brown and Nate Miley voted 3-0 to approve the Grant Line Solar 1 Project, upholding the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (ECBZA) decision in September to allow the project to go forward. Supervisors Keith Carson and Richard Valle did not attend the meeting.
“I support it for several different reasons,” Brown said. “One is we need more renewable energy. Our county needs to continue to do our part to contribute to basically slowing down climate change and, hopefully, at some point being able to turn the tide. It’s a global crisis, and we have to see it as something that we need to take action on anytime we can.”
The board’s vote followed a lengthy hearing over whether Soltage LLC’s plan to place 400 photovoltaic modules and panels on private property near Grant Line Road and Great Valley Parkway violated provisions in the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and Measure D, which voters approved in 2020 to preserve open space and protect agricultural land.
After the ECZBA approved the project, which would generate 2 megawatts of power to supply 530 homes, FOL filed an appeal that asked the supervisors to reconsider the plan. The appeal contended the project was not a permitted use under the applicable land use designations and violated Measure D’s Policy 13 provisions that require such projects to be “replacement infrastructure” or new infrastructure needed to provide adequate service in East County. FOL and other opponents to the project contended the solar farm will damage the environment and the generated power will go to locations outside Alameda County.
Speaking to the board, FOL representative David Rounds showed maps of the electrical grid that indicated the power generated would travel toward Mountain House. Rounds said the project does not serve east Alameda County and the electricity produced would travel to a substation in Contra Costa County.
“The grid from this substation completely surrounds the community of Mountain House,” Rounds said. “The grid for the substation does not go to Livermore, which is the closest Alameda County development inside the urban growth zone boundary.”
Rounds said FOL believes that the land was appropriate for livestock grazing, honey production and other dry land crops. A solar farm, he said, violated Measure D.
“The purpose of Measure D is to enhance and encourage agriculture in East Alameda County,” Rounds noted. “Just because the landowner chooses to not do active agriculture should not be a reason to allow a non-conforming use, such as industrial solar on rural land.”
After a county planner said the Soltage project had met county General Plan rules, Lori Billela, Soltage’s vice president of business development, said the company also had done everything asked of it during planning to protect burrowing owls that live in the area and to screen visual impact with 100-foot setbacks. She disputed the notion that all of the generated electricity would flow out of Alameda County.
Although East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) declined to contract with Soltage because the power was too expensive, Bilella said Soltage has a 15-year power purchase agreement with PG&E.
“Any claims that we are not servicing Alameda County are frankly untrue,” Bilella said. “There are many opportunities for future energy sales and other benefits to Alameda County.”
She argued that the company already had put $1 million into the project and more delays would put its financing in jeopardy, making it difficult for Soltage to pay its creditors.
During about 40 minutes of public comment, proponents of the project slightly outnumbered opponents.
Lynn Naylor, CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group, called the Grant Line Solar project “exactly the type of solar energy project Alameda County needs.”
“We are truly grateful to this Board of Supervisors for long recognizing the climate emergency we have here and around the world,” Naylor said. “The Tri-Valley has a 2040 vision plan for its future as drafted by the community by the people. A specific goal in that plan is to lead on efforts that deliver a green economy and help us get to carbon neutral.”
The property owner, Manu Sandhu, complained that opposition to the project was from people who “want to live in Silicon Valley, drive electric cars and say, ‘We want to make California clean and green.’ They also want to spend time opposing even the smallest solar energy project.”
“Look at the entitlement and privilege of the opposition,” Sandhu said. “They’re telling a farmer, ‘You shouldn’t have a project. You have other agricultural options available to you.’ You’re going to tell the farmer what makes more financial sense and how to pay my bills, when I’m the one who actually helps this community by actually providing clean energy?”
On the other side, Joseph Grcar, a member of the Alameda County Republican Central Committee, called the project irresponsible.
“The Republican Party platform is in favor of the birds and the bees, in this case burrowing owls and honeybees,” Grcar said. “We favor farmers and ranchers in responsible environmental stewardship and protection... Alameda County residents are tired of word games that allow their county to be ripped off for get-rich schemes by power plant developers to supply power for other counties.”
Jean King, another FOL member, said the county needs solid solar policies, including support for rooftop solar.
“I have solar panels on my roof, so that I know that the solar power that I’m producing is absolutely going to Livermore,” King said. “The county needs to have a real solar policy that includes rooftop distributed solar. Before you decide that this is such an important thing, you need to have that policy and look at the different costs for doing the different things and where those electrons will go and where they will be used.”
King said the county needed to put off the project to make sure it did not hurt biological diversity.
“We want to make sure whatever we do that we don’t harm anything,” she said. “We need to make sure we keep open space, we keep agricultural land, and we don’t do harm by putting (up) these solar panels.”
Before the supervisors voted, Brown said he believed in preserving agricultural areas, but the Soltage location was not prime land.
“I think that this is something that is at the scale that can contribute to the community overall, whether it’s in our county or not,” Brown said. “It’s certainly something that we need to support.”
Miley said he had friends on both sides of the issue and understood the arguments about keeping the energy in Alameda County. Perhaps, he said, that could be dealt with in the future.
“I think we’ve got to look at the bigger context,” he said. “We’re looking to deal with climate change. We’re looking at trying to have green energy … I just think the merits of this outweigh the downside significantly.”
Haubert, who represents the district where the solar farm will be built, said he supported the Policy 13 provisions of Measure D and preserving open space. Voters, he said, put them in place for good reason.
“I’m being told by our staff that this project does comply with these measures, as well,” Haubert said. “I also note that we’re working on a solar policy that would continue to further define our policy for projects like this, and I look forward to that being completed. But this has been in the works for a year and a half; it’s compliant, and so I’m very supportive.”
Many of those opposed to the Soltage solar farm also are trying to prevent the 347-acre Aramis farm from being built in North Livermore. Aramis remains in litigation at the 1st District Court of Appeal.