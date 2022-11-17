SOLAR 1.jpg

Alameda County — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10 approved construction of a 12-acre solar farm near the San Joaquin County border, rejecting a Friends of Livermore (FOL) appeal that contended it violated provisions to protect open land.

Supervisors David Haubert, Dave Brown and Nate Miley voted 3-0 to approve the Grant Line Solar 1 Project, upholding the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (ECBZA) decision in September to allow the project to go forward. Supervisors Keith Carson and Richard Valle did not attend the meeting.