Alameda County — The Board of Supervisors will determine whether a moratorium should be enacted on new solar energy projects in Alameda County until the supervisors adopt policies regulating their construction.
Supervisors Nate Miley and David Haubert decided during a Monday meeting of the board’s Transportation and Planning (T & P) subcommittee to ask the full five-member body to make the decision next month. Haubert and Miley offered no recommendation on how their colleagues should vote. A moratorium requires four of the five supervisors’ approval.
The decision followed a 90-minute discussion with more than an hour of public input from residents, farmers and solar industry advocates on both sides of the debate.
“They weighed in quite a bit today,” Miley said. “They’ve weighed in in the past, and now we’ll let the full board make a decision. As I said, I could go either way on this; it’s just a question of what the board feels about it. I don’t want to disclose my thinking at the moment around what I feel we should do.”
From mid-September, Miley floated the idea of establishing a moratorium on solar projects despite difficult rules for imposing one. Besides needing a four-fifths vote, county officials would have to prove that an imminent public safety and health threat exists without a moratorium. Supervisors and staff have never made clear what exactly that means.
On Monday and during two T & P meetings in September and October, Haubert and Miley never discussed any of the Agriculture Advisory Committee’s dozens of proposed policies contained in a 40-page document submitted to them during the early summer.
The board’s desire for written policies follows the county’s decision in April to approve the 410-acre Aramis solar energy farm project, which proved controversial among many Livermore residents because of its impact on open space, scenic beauty and potential effect on the natural habitat. Residents have demanded policies to establish which types of projects — along with their locations — can be built throughout the county.
During public comments, 14 callers opposed a moratorium while five were in favor.
Several of those against the moratorium said that slowing or stopping the construction of solar energy farms poses a greater threat than the structures themselves.
“I don’t see anything that warrants an immediate health and safety risk,” Alameda County resident David Kresse said. “The immediate risk has to do with climate change.”
Mani Sandhu, a farmer and landowner who has dedicated 20 of his acres to the Soltage company for a small solar energy project, criticized the county officials for failing to come up with policies for years.
“You guys have had eight and a half years to come up with something, some rules and regulations regarding these projects, and there’s nothing to show for it,” Sandhu said. “Now all of a sudden for this small project, you want to change the rules, go through this moratorium and do your assessment ...This is laughable.”
Marissa Mitchell, head of environmental and permitting for Intersect Power, the company behind the Aramis project, called it ironic that the county would be considering a moratorium on solar projects on the same day world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland to discuss climate change.
“Solar energy facilities are not a current and immediate threat to public health, safety or welfare,” Mitchell said. “What is a current and immediate threat is the climate crisis.”
On the other side, Northern Livermore resident Sue Springer said a moratorium was necessary so that mapping projects could be completed, and projects would no longer be approved on a case-by-case basis.
“I believe this is Alameda County’s opportunity to get it right,” Springer said. “Please use this time wisely and focus on the long-term.”
Springer said four projects had been approved in violation of the county’s Measure D, a voter-approved measure established in 2000 to protect open space.
“Regardless of the size of the project or anything in the pipeline, the county needs to stop decimating East County, in particular Livermore,” Springer continued. “The county needs directional guidance to make informed decisions before it further destroys the valuable resources of rural (space) in the county.”
Donna Cabanne said she supported the moratorium because it would prevent approved projects from conflicting later with an eventual policy. Cabanne said policies are needed because the Tri-Valley is home to five documented endangered species and hundreds of special status species that must be protected from development.
Cabanne cited Gov. Gavin Newsom’s edict to protect 30% of undeveloped lands by 2030, and added that she still had questions about the Soltage solar development near the county’s border with San Joaquin County. She raised questions about wildfire danger and who would use the generated electricity.
“The best order of action would be to adopt a moratorium; make sure we comply with local land use and with state orders and complete mapping,” Cabanne said.
Chris Bazar, the county’s director of community development, told the supervisors that the difficult part of establishing policies was a lack of consensus on what they should be.
“There’s a lot of different views out in East County about how this should go, and there's a lot of people who want a robust discussion,” he said.
In agreeing with Miley to have the full board decide on a moratorium, Haubert said the process should move faster.
“One way or the other, I know there is angst in the community, that Livermore could be overrun with solar projects,” Haubert said. “We need to guard against that. So I’m not opposed to taking time. I just feel like we’ve been at it now for so long.”