Alameda County - Two organizations have filed a lawsuit to derail the $3.6 billion Valley Link Rail Project which would build a 42-mile train line connecting the Tri-Valley with San Joaquin County.
Filed by the Alameda County Taxpayers Association (ACTA) and the Transportation Solutions Defense and Education Fund (TRANSDEF), the Alameda County Superior Court lawsuit alleges the transit authority and its board of directors “grossly exceeded” their legislative mandate to develop the project; the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC) illegally shifted $400 million in Measure BB funds from the BART-Livermore extension plan to Valley Link; and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) illegally funded Valley Link with bridge toll revenue meant for seismic retrofits.
The lawsuit, which lists ACTA president Marcus Crawley and Montclair Village Hardware as additional plaintiffs, also charges that $1 billion will be wasted to demolish and relocate 11 miles of recently built 580 Freeway lanes to make room for tracks.
“We want to nip this in the bud before the project metastasizes into a mini-version of the high-speed rail boondoggle,” TRANSDEF President David Schonbrunn said in a statement, referring to the state’s project to build a bullet train between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Costs for the bullet train have risen from the estimated $40 billion in 2008 to more than $100 billion.
“The legislature created the Authority to fill in a 5-mile gap between BART and ACE, but their ‘mission creep’ resulted in a project 42 miles long,” Crawley said in a statement. “We have to put a stop to this wasteful and illegal empire building.”
Kevin Sheridan, Valley Link’s executive director, called the lawsuit “without merit.”
“We feel that it largely mischaracterizes the project with misinformation,” Sheridan said. “Our legal counsel will defend us. It’s not stopping us from anything that we have to do to succeed as a project.”
The legal action against the Tri-Valley Regional Rail Authority came just days before the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) declared the project eligible to compete for federal grant funding.
“Acceptance of Valley Link into the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program marks a key milestone in advancing this transformational project forward,” said Rail Authority Chair Veronica Vargas in a statement. “This is the first, but critical step, in positioning Valley Link to compete for federal funding during a time when once-in-a-generation transit funding is available on the federal level.”
Valley Link is projected as a rail line from the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to the North Lathrop Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) station in San Joaquin County. The train line is predicted to have 33,000 riders a day in 2040, with seven stations along the way, including stops at Isabel…and South Front Road in Livermore.
The project’s first phase, costing $1.6 to $2 billion, will involve 26 miles of construction from Dublin/Pleasanton to Mountain House, Sheridan said. Funding so far, about $750 million, has come from local sources, including about $400 million in Measure BB funds. Funding is also coming from the Alameda County Transportation Commission, Metropolitan Transportation Commission and other cities, which are providing about $40 million per station within their boundaries.
“Nobody has done anything incorrectly,” Sheridan said. “Everybody's doing their job as they're supposed to be doing...I think the boards have all acted responsibly. That’s my honest opinion about it.”
However, Jason Bezis, ACTA’s attorney, said the Valley Link project provides justification for “upzoning” around Isabel Avenue, South Front and other stations.
“The main purpose of Valley Link is to facilitate real estate development,” Bezis said. “It’s not an accidental coincidence that Regional Rail Authority Chair Veronica Vargas is in the ‘land entitlement’ business.”
Bezis said the lawsuit argues that Valley Link is not cost effective and that it will require demolishing lanes built in a previous project to widen the freeway for express lanes.
“One lesser but important question that my clients would like to have answered is why Alameda County Transportation Commission built two express lanes on the eastbound I-580 through Livermore,” Bezis said. “There was a public hearing by Caltrans at Granada High School in Livermore in June of 2003. The central issue was whether one HOV lane in each direction should be built or to reserve the median for future BART or other rail service. Alameda County Transportation Commission and others decided to widen the freeway with three new lanes in the median. They left no space for future rail service.”
Sheridan denied that lanes will be demolished. The correct word, he said, is “reconstructed.”
“We’re actually going to widen the 580 interstate so that we don't demolish the interstate,” Sheridan said. “We’re widening it so we can put the train in the middle. Nothing's being demo-ed.”
Sheridan said the project is necessary to reduce the number of vehicles on the freeway, which stands at 170,000 a day. Besides taking about 30,000 vehicles off the road each day, proponents hope the project will reduce congestion and carbon emissions.
Some local lawmakers hailed the FTA’s decision to make Valley Link’s Phase 1 eligible for federal funding, including money from President Joseph Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed last year. The law provides $550 billion for federal infrastructure investments over the next five years.
“I am so pleased that the Tri-Valley Cities’ Valley Link project was approved by the Federal Transit Administration,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who represents the Tri-Valley in Congress, said in a statement. “This will start the process for designing and operating a critical link between BART and the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE). Approval of this project could translate to 30,000 fewer cars on the road each day. By reducing congestion and improving air quality, this would be the biggest climate rescue project ever in the Tri-Valley.”
Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, vice chair of the Authority’s board of directors, said the FTA’s decision was a “tremendous step towards realizing a vision shared across the megaregion — a vision of a robust and sustainable passenger rail system that will equitably serve our residents and workforce with a better quality of life and access to jobs, educational opportunities and health care facilities.”