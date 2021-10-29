Alameda County – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining, Alameda County will ease masking requirements in certain indoor settings where everyone is fully vaccinated, starting Nov. 1.
Eligible settings are in controlled spaces not open to the general public, including offices, gyms and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, and organized gatherings in other indoor settings where a group gathers on a regular basis, like religious gatherings. Under the health officer order, participating businesses, organizations, or hosts must verify that all patrons, employees, and attendees are fully vaccinated before allowing people to participate without face coverings inside their facilities. There can be no more than 100 persons present at these facilities. Those present must also not have COVID-19 symptoms.
An employer or host may only accept the following as proof of vaccination:
• A Vaccination Card issued by the CDC or a foreign governmental jurisdiction which includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided, and the date(s) the dose or doses were administered; OR
• A photo or copy of a Vaccination Card either as a hardcopy or stored on a phone or electronic device; OR
• Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider; OR
• A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available by going to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction Everyone's identity must be confirmed using government-issued photographic identification, such as a driver’s license or passport.
"Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected with COVID-19, especially if those around them are also vaccinated, and they are less likely to experience severe disease” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Health Officer for Alameda County. “Allowing vaccinated people to remove their masks in these limited, controlled settings carries lower risk. If vaccinated people choose to continue wearing masks, they should feel comfortable doing so."
Except as specified in the new order, indoor-masking requirements remain in effect in public settings, such as bars, restaurants, and retail stores until criteria for lifting the local indoor masking requirements are met. Masking continues to be required in indoor K-12 school settings.
The state continues to require face coverings for all unvaccinated persons in indoor public spaces and everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in health care facilities, public transit and adult and senior care facilities. Employers should consult the Cal/OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards for requirements for work-related activities.
In Alameda County, COVID-related hospitalizations are down to 89 from a summer high of 238 in August. Case rates in the county have seen a similar decline over the past two months. Cases and hospitalizations rose in the summer after the highly contagious Delta variant took hold as the most prevalent form of the virus that causes COVID-19 at a time when fewer restrictions for businesses and activities were in place and with the relaxation of statewide masking requirements. Local indoor masking requirements, alongside increasing vaccination rates, reduced the impact of this summer’s Delta wave.
While the Bay Area saw a rise in cases, local hospitals’ capacities were never overwhelmed. Businesses and workplaces can continue to require indoor masking of everyone in these non-public places if they choose and employees and patrons can choose to wear a mask indoors if they prefer.
"We're looking forward to the day when we can safely remove all masking requirements," said Dr. Moss. "To help us get there, we strongly encourage every eligible, unvaccinated person to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are 65 and older or have increased risk of severe illness due to other health or risk factors or are otherwise eligible, get your booster dose. Keep taking COVID safety precautions to reduce the risk of spread: wear your mask in all required settings, wash your hands, and gather in small groups and outside or in well-ventilated environments when possible."
Alameda County previously announced criteria to lift its indoor masking requirements for all public settings, including when 80 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated. As of Oct. 27, only 71.6 percent of all Alameda County residents were fully vaccinated.
If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at covid19.acgov.org/vaccines, including frequently asked questions and where to get vaccinated. When you are ready, a vaccine will be waiting for you.