Alameda County — Alameda County officials will hold a three-hour online public workshop, on Feb. 8, to enable residents to voice their opinions on how to regulate construction of large-scale solar and battery storage projects in unincorporated rural areas near Livermore.
The 6 to 9 p.m. meeting (at bit.ly/Indy_SolarMeeting) is part of a process to establish policies for utility scale solar power plants and comes just weeks after the county’s Board of Supervisors voted against establishing a moratorium on future solar developments.
Alameda County Planning Director Albert Lopez said nothing will be decided at the community meeting. Officials hope to receive public comments on ways to protect agricultural land, while also trying to establish renewable energy facilities to help combat climate change.
“This meeting will be hosted by staff to provide information as well as gather comments and concerns from the general community on these matters,” Lopez said in an email sent to county residents. “The results of this meeting will be integrated into a final policy document provided to the Board for their consideration.”
The workshop comes a year after the county’s Agriculture Advisory Committee first began developing a draft of new solar policies and inviting the public to speak during its meetings. The need for policies arose after the county’s controversial approval of the 350-acre Aramis solar development in north Livermore along Cayetano Creek. The county approval of the Aramis power plant has been challenged with a lawsuit.
Many of those opposed to the project — including the groups Friends of Livermore, Save North Livermore Valley, and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards — called for involvement and public hearings to help develop the policies. Residents affiliated with the groups said they did not want county authorities to approve more solar projects without a concrete set of rules.
Although all of the groups supported ways to generate solar energy while protecting the environment at the same time, they preferred the county avoid large-scale solar facilities that could damage open land and wildlife.
“Residents do not have to be pressured into supporting large utility-scale solar on its surrounding open space,” said Emily Leslie, a clean energy planning consultant working with Friends of Livermore. “There are enough low-impact sites available for California to meet its clean energy needs without impacting the state's most precious natural and working lands.”
On the other side, those supporting large solar power plants have said in public meetings that it has become urgent for counties, such as Alameda County, to approve projects to reduce carbon emissions in the fight against climate change.
The Sierra Club, for example, last year supported the county Board of Supervisors’ decision to approve Aramis, calling it “well-sited” and critical to aiding the local economy and achieving California’s clean air and energy goals. The environmental organization said it looked forward to working with the county to build more local clean energy projects.
Last year, hundreds of people spoke during the county’s Agriculture Advisory Commission’s (AAC) meetings and before the Board of Supervisors to express their solar views. In June, AAC members created a 40-page document containing dozens of policy recommendations to the Board. The document — addressing concerns about solar energy and the loss of agricultural land, its effect on scenic beauty and biological habitats — encouraged localizing solar energy production and storage; creating policies for utility scale facilities; allowing for agri-voltaics, which combines solar panel farms with crop growing; and plans for monitoring and inspecting facilities. The document also included maps of where developers should be allowed to build solar facilities.
But, later at Transportation and Planning subcommittee meetings, supervisors never discussed the actual policies, and spent the fall discussing whether to impose a moratorium on future solar developments until policies were approved. Although community groups supported the moratorium, the board rejected a moratorium in December.
An agenda for the Feb. 8 community workshop reveals the county and representatives from East Bay Community Energy will offer a presentation about the types of potential solar projects for the county, as well as mapping and critical habitats. Participants will break into smaller groups to discuss whether the concept of agri-voltaics is a good idea; how private solar plants affect landowners covered by the Williamson Act, which enables governments to engage them in contracts to preserve land with tax incentives; putting solar projects on prime farmland; identifying potential compromises between those who prefer rooftop solar and those who want large scale facilities; and deciding the limits placed on projects.
Members of FOL plan to present options that are alternatives to large-scale developments, suggesting Livermore commercial and industrial customers can work to procure low-impact utility scale renewable energy from wind and solar facilities located anywhere in California.
Through their consultant, the group also said it believes California has enough incentive programs to encourage rooftop and parking lot solar installations, deploying solar panels on more than 26,000 public and private buildings in Livermore, with 2,200 acres of building footprint. The group contends that by putting solar on rooftops, parking garage roofs and airport land, the City of Livermore could create up to 1,000-acres of solar. FOL also advocates utilizing so-called brownfield sites — formerly contaminated lands, landfills and mines — for energy facilities. The group plans to submit details of sites it believes are suitable for solar projects.
“Solar on rooftops and parking lots and brownfield sites … can go a long way in the right direction,” Leslie said. “Additional measures like energy efficiency (and) peak demand response can help.”
FOL plans to recommend ways Livermore city officials can reduce water and energy consumption. For instance, citizens could be made aware of utility-company offers of rebates to use energy efficient appliances, and the city could adopt energy efficient standards for new construction, including insulation, windows and appliances. FOL noted that the city could collaborate with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories to develop additional strategies to address climate change in the community.
Leslie concluded, “The total amount of land area needed for California to meet its clean energy goals is only a few percent of the total area of the state, and there are enough low-impact locations available throughout the state to build the necessary clean energy infrastructure without impacting areas of high conservation value.”