Alameda County will receive $7.5 million as its share of a $47 million settlement with Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan over allegations that Kaiser improperly disposed of hazardous, medical, and universal wastes and patients’ private health information.
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price announced the settlement this week.
Alameda County, the California Attorney General’s Office, and five other counties sued Kaiser, based in Oakland, after undercover inspections of dumpsters at 16 of the company’s facilities dating back to 2015.
Investigators reported finding hundreds of hazardous items, including aerosols, cleaners, batteries, e-waste, syringes, medical tubing with body fluids and medications. The inspections also revealed 10,000 paper records containing the information of more than 7,700 patients.
“This historic settlement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to protect our environment and uphold the law,” Price said. “We are committed to ensuring that such violations do not occur again, and the funds allocated to our county will further strengthen our efforts.”
The settlement, believed to be the largest judgment for illegal dumping of hazardous waste in California history, includes civil penalties totaling $37.5 million, $4.8 in attorney fees and other costs, and an agreement that Kaiser will invest an additional $4.9 million in Supplemental Environmental Projects throughout the state.
Alameda County and the state will both receive in excess of $7.5 million, with the other five counties each receiving a little over $6 million.
The settlement also includes a permanent injunction obligating Kaiser Permanente, which operates the hospitals and healthcare plan, to follow all California laws regulating hazardous, medical, and universal wastes and protecting patients’ private medical information. Kaiser also must retain an independent third party to perform waste audits over the next five years.