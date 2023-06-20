The Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) is inviting those who live, work, or travel along Interstate 580 to submit feedback on expanding transportation options and improving safety and access along the corridor through June 30.
Alameda CTC is the lead agency on development of an I-580 Transit and Multimodal Strategy from the Bay Bridge through the Altamont Pass. This study will explore ways to improve all types of travel along and near the corridor, including driving, taking the bus or train, biking, and walking.