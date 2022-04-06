REGIONAL — Family members of a 33-year-old Fairfield man who took his own life in a Santa Rita Jail cell in Dublin last year have sued Alameda County and the WellPath corporation, alleging sheriff’s deputies and medical workers failed to provide him with the mental health and other attentive care necessary to prevent his death.
Terri Williams Park and her son’s young daughter contend in their federal civil rights lawsuit that jail authorities knew Jonas Park suffered from anxiety and was in active withdrawal from several drugs after he was booked into custody Feb. 4, 2021.
Instead of providing care, deputies placed Park alone in a cell and ignored him as he made an unsuccessful attempt to asphyxiate himself, the lawsuit said. Five days after his arrival in the facility, Park requested a deputy provide him with a bedsheet, which he successfully used to hang himself.
“The family members have suffered a very serious and permanent loss here,” their attorney Sanjay Schmidt said. “His daughter will never get to see her dad again, and his mother is never going to get to see her son. The jail and its staff and the county were responsible for his serious medical needs and his safety, and they failed the family here.”
The lawsuit filed March 22 in U.S. District Court in Northern California came just weeks after a federal judge approved a consent decree that mandates Alameda County officials improve the delivery of mental health care to Santa Rita inmates over the next six years. The consent decree, to be overseen by the judge, settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of jail inmates who contended the count’s poor treatment of inmates resulted in 14 suicides from 2014-2019, among the highest totals in the country.
It also followed a Department of Justice investigation that found the jail failed to provide adequate mental health care to inmates, including some at risk of suicide, and that the use of restricted housing – keeping inmates away from the general jail population – violated their constitutional rights.
“We hope that by bringing this case, in addition to obtaining justice for his daughter and his mother, that we can help to prevent this from happening to another family, so that another family doesn't have to endure this serious heart-wrenching loss,” Schmidt said. “We are interested in using this lawsuit as a catalyst for real policy changes within the county and Santa Rita Jail, so that needless suffering and deaths like this can hopefully be largely avoided or at least significantly minimized.”
According to the Park family’s lawsuit, Park’s history of mental illness, including anxiety and bi-polar disorder, along with substance and alcohol use, was noted on his record when he entered the jail. Park, the lawsuit said, drank a bottle of wine a day, took Xanax, and smoked fentanyl and methamphetamine. A urine test found him positive for fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamine, benzodiazepine and methamphetamine.
Records from a previous time behind bars revealed Park’s history. A deputy took note that he was in withdrawal, specifically from opiate use, and experiencing tremors, seizures and nausea while jailed.
Although a deputy wrote tt Park required “chronic care,” a “suicide watch” and was in active withdrawal from drugs, Park was placed alone in a cell, the lawsuit said. He also was given librium, a drug to treat anxiety, and Gatorade for his withdrawal symptoms, the lawsuit said.
On the day he died, a deputy noticed Park slumped against his bunk, facing away from the front door. The deputy did not investigate and went back to his office, failing to recognize that Park was trying to asphyxiate himself with a ligature tied to the top bunk, the lawsuit said.
Park later requested the bed sheet that he used to successfully take his life.
The family’s lawsuit includes a list of inmates who killed themselves during the five year period. It also references the case that cited a lack of mental health treatment and a need for more staffing to improve conditions for inmates. In addition, the lawsuit revealed some inmates were kept in isolation with little time out of their cells.
Besides the county and WellPath, the lawsuit specifically names Sheriff Gregory Ahern and top officials at the Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services Agency as defendants. It also names leading WellPath officials, including CEO Jorge Dominicis, along with numerous deputies, doctors and nurses.
Among the claims are negligence, wrongful death and deliberate indifference to Park’s serious medical needs. The suit also claims that the jail lacked enough staff and training to properly care for inmates with mental health problems.
The Park lawsuit was the second involving a death at the Santa Rita Jail filed in March. Family members of Lee Esther Anderson, 41, contend her death on May 16, 2021 resulted from “inadequate mental health care, inhumane living conditions and an inadequate drug search policy, all resulting from a deliberate indifference to the inmates’ safety.”
An autopsy found Anderson died from cardiopulmonary arrest complicated by heart disease and fentanyl use.
Her family said in the lawsuit that she never used fentanyl and blamed deputies for failing to intercept illegal drugs brought inside by other inmates.
Before her death, Anderson wrote two letters to her family and U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Texas, about conditions in the jail. She cited a “lack of health and safety protocols during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal and insect feces in the food, unsanitary and dangerous living conditions, rodents in the jail cells and hallways, and incompetent and (discriminatory) staff members.”