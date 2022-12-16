Last week, the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame held an evening reception at the Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland to pay homage to the over 200 local women warriors inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame since its establishment in 1993. The reception also served as the kickoff to the 28th annual luncheon and awards ceremony on March 25, 2023.
The annual Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame awards ceremony has been on pause since 2020 due to the pandemic.
“The effects of COVID-19 have left an indelible mark on the world in ways we’ve not seen in our lifetime,” said County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi, who established the program in 1993 to celebrate local women making a difference in the diverse communities of Alameda County. “Likewise, resilience has been on display like never before. It’s the passion and perseverance of the female voice that influences and inspires many throughout Alameda County, and those voices represent the likes of past and future Women’s Hal of Fame inductees.”
The Dec. 7 reception was also a time to inspire future inductees. Many came out to meet and greet changemakers and learn more about the rich history of the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame.
To submit a nomination, inquire about corporate sponsorship, or for more information about the upcoming event, visit www.acgovorg/whof or call 510.272.6984. The nomination deadline for the 2023 Women’s Hall of Fame is January 13, 2023. The 2023 awards ceremony will be on March 25, 2023, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland.