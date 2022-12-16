LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Last week, the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame held an evening reception at the Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland to pay homage to the over 200 local women warriors inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame since its establishment in 1993. The reception also served as the kickoff to the 28th annual luncheon and awards ceremony on March 25, 2023.

The annual Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame awards ceremony has been on pause since 2020 due to the pandemic.