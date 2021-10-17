Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley this week praised passage Senate Bill 23, which was recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
SB23 extends the time that victims have to report so-called “revenge porn,” the online posting of intimate photos or videos without consent, which O’Malley considers to be a form of sexual abuse.
“The posting of intimate or private photos and videos without consent is not only invasive, and turning increasingly common, but a form of image-based sexual abuse,” O’Malley said. “This new law will ensure that California can protect victims of this horrible crime.”
The law extends the statute of limitations for invasion of privacy cases to one year from the time that the victim becomes aware of the posted materials, rather than a year from their posting.