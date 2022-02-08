The Alameda Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) is accepting applications for the public member seat.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Friday, March 4.
The seven-member commission, which is responsible for coordinating changes in local governmental boundaries, is expected to interview applicants the week of March 28.
The independent commission is also charged with considering ways to reorganize, simplify, and streamline governmental structure and with establishing planning spheres of influence for each city and special district in the county.
The county, Alameda County Mayor’s Conference, and special districts each appoint two members. A member of the public, who serves a four-year term, is selected by the commission.
Applicants must be residents of Alameda County, and cannot be a current board or council member, municipal officer, or employee of the county or any city or special district in the county.
Meetings are typically held in Dublin at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of January, March, May, July, September, and November.
For more information or to request an application by mail, contact LAFCO at 510-670-6265 or april.raffel@acgov.org. The application is also available at acgov.org/lafco.