Alameda County — Following nearly an hour of public comments mostly critical of proposed policies for large-scale solar and battery storage facilities in rural areas of Alameda County, the board of supervisors last week again pushed off any decisions for at least another month.
Supervisors David Haubert, Dave Brown and Nate Miley agreed during the April 14 meeting to postpone a vote determining policies for the size and scope of future solar facilities to its May 12 meeting to allow county planners time to clarify a draft of guidelines for projects that could be built on open land. Supervisors Keith Carson and Richard Valle were absent.
“At the moment, I’m just not comfortable voting on it, because I just don't think it's ready, or (that) we have sufficient clarification to know what we're voting on in its totality,” Miley said. “So, if the staff can make those refinements and bring that to our next meeting, that’d be great.”
Earlier this month, Alameda County officials released proposed policies for large-scale solar projects to present to the board following more than a year of discussion at the county’s Agriculture Advisory Committee (AAC). The proposals tackled how to preserve prime land and open space, how to embrace the growing concept of combining farming with solar panels, and how to do it all while adhering to provisions of Measure D and the Williamson Act.
“We’re trying to create a balancing act here to be able to allow these projects, but not allow unfettered development,” Alameda County Planning Director Albert Lopez told the panel.
The policies sought by residents who support a shift from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, but not at the expense of open space and natural habitats, included limiting solar and battery projects to areas designated as Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) in the East County Area Plan (ECAP).These residents also wanted the solar to be placed in the existing built-in environment before converting agricultural, open space and biological land to industrial solar power plants. As a result, they questioned the cumulative acreage recommended by staff — up to 1,000 acres for solar and 300 acres for battery storage. Those favoring development wanted no limits on the total acreage.
Additionally, projects fewer than 100 acres could be photovoltaic — panels that turn sunlight into electricity — while projects larger than 100 acres must be agrivoltaic, which enables crops to be grown or animals raised in the shade of solar panels.
Other suggested policies would affect Williamson Act property owners. A landowner is subject to Williamson Act rules if he/she enters an agreement that limits the use of the specified property to agricultural and open space for ten years. The property owner then receives reduced property tax assessments.
Many residents participating in the meeting wanted the county to keep the current standards for those who are subject to the county’s Williamson Act. That means that non-agricultural structures that do not qualify as buildings must be located on no more than 10% of the property, or 10 acres, whichever is less. Again, those wanting to develop did not want any restrictions. The supervisors were unclear whether or not they would change the county’s Williamson Act rules to allow agrivoltaics on a much greater portion of the property.
The new large-scale solar development rules would require any solar development using land designated as important farmland or prime soils to conserve permanently an equal amount of land elsewhere.
Planners also proposed encouraging innovative projects, such as placing solar panels over aqueducts, on large commercial rooftops and over parking lots in cities.
Although numerous residents have supported rooftop solar in urban settings to lessen the burden on rural areas, Lopez said the county currently has no companies making such proposals.
During the 2.5-hour discussion, the supervisors suggested county staff edit the proposal with some key added provisions, notably that solar facilities will not be built in the South Livermore Valley Area Plan (SLVAP).
Lopez said that was “a given,” but agreed to put it in writing.
“We’ve always thought South Livermore would be outside of the solar policies and that projects that were utility scale would not be permitted in South Livermore,” Lopez said. "Certainly, if a business wanted to put solar to run their own operations, that would be permitted, but something of a utility scale would not. I just want to make that clear for the record.”
Other clarifications sought by the supervisors included requiring generated energy to first be offered for sale to East Bay Community Energy for local use before selling it to outside utilities, and to define how close battery storage facilities must be built to substations, other than just the vague “nearby.”
In addition, the supervisors asked county planners to explain how they came up with 1,000 acres as the maximum cumulative acreage for solar farms. Brown questioned whether 1,000 acres was large enough to generate the amount of megawatts necessary in the future, especially as California makes it a requirement by 2045.
During the public commenting period of the meeting, nearly all of the 17 people who spoke found fault with the proposed policies. Several speakers, who said they offered opinions during a public workshop with county planners in February, noted their ideas were ignored.
Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski said the proposals “totally countered the major outcome of the community workshop, which was 90% in support of encouraging more rooftop solar.”
“In the planning report, this was mentioned similar to a footnote, which is so disappointing, unfortunate and a shame,” Lewandowski added. “So did I waste my time participating in a workshop based on the planning report? Yes, I did.”
Jean King called the policies a “start,” but not ready for approval.
“It is evident that with only one community workshop and this incomplete follow-up report that there is much more work that needs to be done,” King said. She added that solar projects violate Measure D, which residents passed in 2000 to protect agriculture and open space.
Tamara Reus, representing Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, said the policy proposals still left project approvals to the discretion of county staff.
“We had these conversations. We wanted a real policy. We wanted something that would go into the general plan that would define Alameda County's perspective on how we need to meet our renewable energy needs and that would guide our future development,” Reus said. “This is not it. This is not done. This needs fleshing out.”
David Rounds, the representative of the Friends of Livermore, said the policy ideas did not reflect what was said at the February community meeting and ignored recommendations of the AAC. Rounds said potential solar farm developers need specific and informative policies to enable them to move forward.
“This framework being presented to you today does not accomplish this goal,” Rounds said. “Please send the policy framework back to staff and allow them the additional time necessary to develop the thorough and comprehensive policies that are needed to guide the future development of clean energy in Alameda County.”
Merlin Newton, a North Livermore Valley resident, said the proposals did not go far enough to protect groundwater.
“If you're going to put solar in areas, it should not be placed over drinking water,” he said. “We have no idea what is going to come off of these battery storage facilities, the solar panels and runoff into the ground, let alone all the equipment out there.”
According to Sue Springer, also a North Livermore Valley resident, the draft is inadequate when compared to the documents from other counties who hired outside consultants to develop their policies. She said, “You have asked the current understaffed planning department, with little to no expertise in solar, to draft a policy in record time. It takes time and money to do it right.”
Lopez told the supervisors that consultants are helpful and would be used during the environmental review of the policies. But he said his department employed staff with expertise in the matter, which also went through the AAC. Hiring a consultant now, he said, would result in a lengthy delay.
"These policies are meant to be responsive to what we have on our plate right now, which are projects that are in the hopper, as well as folks that are sort of waiting in the wings to see what the county is going to do," he said. "I think that hiring a consultant to develop these policies, you're probably looking at another 12 to 18 months of community work. I think that my sense is that the board wanted something that they can act upon now."
Other speakers emphasized there was no more time to waste to combat climate change. One, who identified herself as Lori, said the county needed solar policies implemented immediately to enable “faster and larger deployments of solar energy projects in Alameda County, in as much of the county as possible.”
“I understand our community members have lived on these lands for generations, and this land is part of them,” she continued, saying she worked in the solar industry. “I understand much of our open land has been used for agricultural purposes, and it's a legacy we want to protect. I also understand how residents of this county want to look out their windows and see the untouched beautiful landscape that existed when they first purchased their homes. Unfortunately, we are nearly out of time to stop climate change and to protect our land for the future. We need to install solar now.”
County residents expressed a desire for publicly created solar policies following the supervisors’ approval of the 410-acre Aramis project in North Livermore in March 2021.
The project remains in litigation, with a trial date set for Thursday, April 21.