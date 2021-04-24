Alameda County is looking for its first Youth Poet Laureate.
The person selected will represent the county at community and literary events from August 2021 to August 2022 and will be eligible to compete in the regional Poet Laureate program.
The Youth Poet Laureate will also receive a MacBook laptop computer and $500 for a community organization of the winner’s choice.
Applicants must be county residents (but not living in Oakland, which has its own youth poet laureate program), 13 to 18 years old as of May 1, and not planning to attend college full-time during their tenure.
Applications, including three original poems, are being accepted through April 30.
For more information, go to https://.aclibrary.org/youth-poet. The winner announced by the end of July.