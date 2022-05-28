Although warm weather is here and the traditional swim season starts this Memorial Day weekend, swimming and wading are currently banned at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore because of the hazards brought on by blue green algae blooms.
The ban includes pets as well as people.
Signs prohibiting swimming and wading are posted at the park as well as on the website of the East Bay Regional Park District, which manages Del Valle for the California Department of Water Resources.
What are commonly called blue green algae are actually bacteria, properly known as cyanobacteria, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. “Cyan” means blue-green.
Cyanobacteria are a primitive and perhaps the first form of life, credited with generating the atmosphere’s rich supply of oxygen through photosynthesis more than 2 billion years ago.
Commonly found in lakes and streams, they can appear red or brown as well as blue-green. Intense growths called blooms can occur in warm, stagnant water. They do not always produce toxins, but when they do, illness can follow, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Exposure may occur through inhalation, skin contact, eye contact and drinking or eating contaminated food.
A Department of Public Health fact sheet lists headaches, nausea and skin rash among the symptoms of mild exposure.
Severe exposure can lead to liver and neurological damage including respiratory failure and death, according to the fact sheet.
Children are especially susceptible to the toxins because of their small body mass.
Cyanobacteria blooms first led to swimming and wading prohibitions at Del Valle in 2016. Warnings have been posted occasionally since then.
This year’s prohibition allows fishing, but fish should be cleaned and washed thoroughly with tap or bottled water before eating, according to district warnings.