Alameda County — Water-quality monitoring in the San Francisco Bay sounded climate-change alarms this summer, with scientists recording the largest algal bloom in over 30 years this August.
The monitoring system will pave the way for a similar system in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, which will help gauge the effects of the projects that draw water from there.
The Delta supplies water to two-thirds of the state’s population and millions of acres of farmland, including Zone 7, the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler.
Amy Chastain, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) regulatory program manager, shared details on the record bloom at the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.
“Algae are essentially microscopic organisms that occur naturally in the Bay,” said Chastain. “When we talk about a harmful algae bloom, what we’re talking about are situations where algae essentially grows out of control.”
The blooms, she continued, result in toxins harmful to fish and animals, and they lower dissolved oxygen levels to the point that marine life suffocates.
Commission President Newsha Ajami added, “The problem is, I think, climate change is happening much faster than we were anticipating, so we are sort of playing catch up. Hence, this algal bloom that we had this summer ...”
The combination of sunny days, little wind and an influx of nutrients heading into the bay, creates a perfect storm of sorts for the blooms. About two-thirds of the nitrogen that fueled the bloom came from the 37 wastewater treatment plants that discharge into the Bay, said Chastain.
Those treatment plants formed a joint powers agency in 1984 known as the Bay Area Clean Water Agency (BACWA) that provides technical expertise and financial support toward the improvement of the Bay environment.
“Essentially, what BACWA does is it serves as a clearing house for negotiations and funding of science with the regional water board and our regional scientists,” said Chastain.
Today, BACWA includes the Dublin San Ramon Services District as an associate member and the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton as affiliate members.
While BACWA’s studies have provided “no silver bullet” for the algae problem, said Chastain, a new permit will update nitrogen-removal regulations in 2024.
“It sets consistent regulations across all of the municipal wastewater plants,” she continued.
In response, the SFPUC plans to install treatment systems at its Southeast Water Pollution Control Plant and at its Treasure Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, though those upgrades face financial and operational challenges.
Treatment systems cost between $100 million and $1 billion, depending on the degree of nitrogen removal, which ranges from 15 to 80 percent effective.
Ajami praised BACWA’s efforts.
“It’s a great collaboration between scientists and regulatory agencies and the wastewater dischargers to make sure we fund this kind of data-gathering,” she said. “And then we have an independent scientific body that takes that data and analyzes and provides information.”
She also shared how the San Francisco Estuary Institute applied the lessons learned by BACWA.
“That model is being picked up to be replicated in the Delta because they have already figured out how to do it, what data to collect,” she said.
Sophie Maxwell, commission vice president, said, “I feel more hopeful (after the report) than I did in the beginning that at least we are getting there and we are doing something. We have been doing something for a while.”