Alameda County — The Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee attempted last month to pick up where it left off roughly six years ago by earmarking land for future purchases.
The committee, however, stopped short of picking specific sites, and concluded its Jan. 21 discussion with a plan to refine its lists for its next meeting in March.
“This is an activity that’s supposed to happen every year,” said Alameda County Assistant Planning Director Liz McElligott. “This is not how the committee has been functioning over the last many years, I think, because there has been a lack of information necessary to make the priority lists.”
Chair Shawn Wilson said he thought 2015 was the last time the committee prepared a priority list.
The committee — composed of representatives from Livermore, Pleasanton, the Sierra Club and Alameda County — manages funds for the acquisition of open space land in eastern Alameda County. The funds are received as part of a legal settlement surrounding the expansion of the Altamont Landfill.
As part of the settlement agreement, the committee maintains two prioritized property acquisition lists, one for each geographic half of the Tri-Valley, split roughly by the Pleasanton-Livermore border and by the I-680 south of Vallecitos Road. Each half has its own fund; the western portion contains approximately $2 million, and the eastern portion $18 million.
General sites under consideration include Pleasanton Ridge and Dublin Hills in the west, and Doolan Canyon and the Altamont Pass wildlife corridor in the east.
While the selection process is intended to prioritize the preservation of native biological diversity, wildlife habitat, visual character and recreational opportunities, the logistics are complicated by restrictions against the committee actually owning or managing the land. The funds in possession of the committee are transferred to a willing city or agency that then handles the actual purchase of the property.
“You have to find a willing seller for this,” said Livermore Councilmember Bob Carling. “You also have to find a city or some agency that’s willing to handle the purchase, as well as whatever maintenance needs to be dealt with in the future.”
A new mapping tool, however, may help the committee visualize which land parcels are available that comply with the criteria. , The committee decided to hold off on its selection process while members familiarize themselves with the tool.
Because the annual March 1 deadline for the lists will pass before its next meeting, the committee voted unanimously to approve its existing lists from 2015 while also reporting on the ongoing work toward new ones.
For more information, visit bit.ly/Indy_ALOSC.